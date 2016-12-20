Photo gallery: Santa Claus in North Riverside

Santa in North Riverside as he made nearly a dozen stops aboard a fire truck during his annual tour to meet the village's children on Dec.17. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Santa fist bumps with Jack Flynn during one of his stops in North Riverside on Dec.17. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Santa Claus chats with kids during one of his stops in North Riverside on Dec. 17. Santa made nearly a dozen stops aboard a North Riverside fire truck during his annual tour to meet the village's children. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Santa on top of a North Riverside fire truck during his annual tour to meet the village's children. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Santa Claus chats with kids during one of his stops in North Riverside on Dec.17. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Santa in North Riverside as he made nearly a dozen stops aboard a fire truck during his annual tour. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer