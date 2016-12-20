Thomas Laird D.D.S., 67
Longtime Riverside dentist
Opinion: Obituaries
Thomas A. Laird D.D.S., died on Dec.13, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family after having suffered a massive stroke earlier this fall.
Born on Sept. 23, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, Dr. Laird practiced dentistry in Riverside for more than 35 years and was a close friend and confidant to many of his patients. It was a rare patient who kept a straight face while sitting in his dental chair as he talked about baseball, golf and life.
His greatest gifts were his sense of humor and his depth of devotion, compassion and care. Besides golf, his greatest joys in life were his faith, family, friends and patients. Like many others, he had the final pleasure of watching his favorite baseball team, the Cubs, win a World Series.
Dr. Laird is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his children, Thomas (Sarah) Laird, Benjamin (Ashley) Laird, Kendyl (Bill) Thorsness and Ethan (fiancée Kaleigh) Laird; his grandchildren, Brooke, Natalie, Abigail, Taylor, Billy, Brandon and Madelyn; his sister, Marsha Laird; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Thomas Laird.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in support of Advocate Hospice (Pink Team). Please send memorial gifts to Advocate Hospice, c/o Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, 60515 or contribute online at advocategiving.org.
