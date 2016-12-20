William Reichmann, 81

William "Bill" C. Reichmann, 81, of Brookfield, died on December 16, 2016. Born on April 13, 1935, he worked in retail sales, and his life revolved around his church and volunteering. He was a dear friend to many.

Mr. Reichmann is survived by his sister, Jayne Brandess, and his nephew and niece, James Brandess and Cari (David) Ream. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert C. Reichmann and Audrey J. Reichmann (nee Ashton).

He will lie in state on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until the time of a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the St. Barbara Food Pantry.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.