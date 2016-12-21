Unclear if a double-dog dare was involved | Police reports, Dec. 12 - 18

You know that scene in the film A Christmas Story, where the unfortunate Flick gets double-dog dared to stick his tongue on a flagpole on a cold winter day? Well, that doesn't just happen in beloved Christmas movies.

North Riverside paramedics responded to Commons Park, in the vicinity of the sledding hill, where a Riverside child, whose age was not reported, had his tongue stuck to a pole at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 18.

North Riverside contacted Riverside police, so an officer could contact the boy's mother and let her know that her son might need to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Prison time for Riverside burglaries

On Dec. 7, a 24-year-old Chicago man pleaded guilty to several home burglaries in Cook and DuPage counties, including two Riverside, and has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Judge Paula Daleo sentenced James Ussery to six years for a burglary on North Cowley Road last May, which he committed while the family slept. He was sentenced to one year for stealing a bike from a residence in the 200 block of Longcommon Road that same night.

Ussery got nine years each for two DuPage County burglaries and eight years for another in Cook County. He'll be eligible for parole in September 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

Car left running is stolen

North Riverside police responded to 7-Eleven, 9205 Cermak Road, on Dec. 16 at about 4:25 a.m. after a 63-year-old man reported that his 2013 Lexus GS350, which he left running and unlocked in the parking lot while he went inside the store, was stolen.

The victim said he had the key fob with him and didn't believe the vehicle could travel very far without it. The victim left his cellphone in the vehicle, and police were able to track its location to the vicinity of the cell tower in the 2300 block of 25th Avenue in Broadview at about 4:50 a.m. Police had not recovered the vehicle as of Dec. 19.

The owner of the vehicle also told police that he'd left a .22-caliber Sig Sauer Mosquito handgun in a lock box in the car's trunk.

Garage burglary

Brookfield police responded to the 9100 block of Roach Avenue on Dec. 15 after a resident called to report a garage break-in. The victim stated that two bicycles were taken from the unlocked detached garage between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. A bottle of wine was left near where one of the bicycles had been stored.

A police officer located one of the bicycles lying behind a business in the 9100 block of 31st Street.

You can't leave your purse in the car

A 24-year-old Chicago woman reported that someone shattered a passenger side window of her 2010 Mazda, which was parked in the lot at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, and removed a black purse from the front passenger seat on Dec. 14 between 5:30 and 6:50 p.m.

The purse was later found near Entrance 2 of the mall. It was missing several items, including house keys, cosmetics and cash.

Also on Dec. 14, a 31-year-old Cicero woman reported that someone shattered the front passenger window of her 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe sometime between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. and removed a black leather purse containing cash and cosmetics that was left inside.

The vehicle had been parked near Entrance 2 of the North Riverside Park Mall.

Finally, a 43-year-old Chicago woman reported that on Dec. 14 between 7 and 8 p.m. someone entered her 2007 Toyota, which was parked near Entrance 1 of the North Riverside Park Mall and stole a Michael Kors purse worth $450 and a roller suitcase containing four Royal Prestige cooking pans worth $1,000.

A 23-year-old Riverside man reported that someone shattered the passenger side window of his 2013 Nissan, which was parked in the lot at Charter Fitness, 1770 Harlem Ave. in North Riverside, on Dec. 14 between 5:10 and 6:10 p.m. and removed a black backpack containing clothing, a wallet and a Samsung Galaxy S3 cellphone.

A 51-year-old Cicero woman reported to police that someone forced open the driver's side door of her 2010 Chevy Impala, which was parked in the west lot of J.C. Penney at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, and removed multiple shopping bags from the trunk on Dec. 17 between 12:30 and 4:40 p.m.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, Dec. 12-18, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Bob Uphues