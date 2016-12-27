Anne Jucius Kropik, 98
Former Miss Marquette Park
Opinion: Obituaries
Anne Jucius Kropik, 98, a 55-year resident of Riverside and former resident of Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood, died Dec. 23, 2016.
She was born to Lithuanian parents on June 15, 1918. At the age of 18, she was crowned Miss Ogden Hill, after the Chicago neighborhood, and cut the ceremonial ribbons on the new Warner Brothers Theater.
Ms. Kropik also reigned as Miss Marquette Park during its jubilee. But her best prize, she would tell you, was meeting Charles T. Kropik, a student at Northwestern University's law school. They were married for more than 50 years at the time of his death in 1992.
She was a member of St. Mary's Bridge Group and for 20 years was a member of the Riverside Golf Club, where she was a former 9-hole champion
She is survived by her daughter, Candy (Stanley) Papuga. Stanley practiced law with his father-in-law at Kropik, Papuga & Shaw. She's also survived by her grandchildren, Charanne, Justin (Erin) and Amanda Papuga and great-grandchildren Caroline, Jake and Reagan Papuga and Nathan and Zachary Bell.
Services are private. Interment is at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to CSA Fraternal Life Scholarship Fund, 2050 Finley Rd., Suite 70, Lombard, 60148 or Plzensky Sokol Memorial Fund.
Arrangements were handled by Riverside Funeral Directors, the Original Kuratko Family Directors, Brian D. Kuratko, director.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Fasten your seat-belts. Here's an unimaginable shocker...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 26th, 2016 9:23 AM
That's a "Triple Dog Dare" that caused...
By John MacNaughton
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 7:20 PM
It is wonderful to see a village which is committed to...
By William Ruting
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 2:47 PM
Thank you for this piece. I've been to the...
By Leanne Pavel
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:35 PM
It's always awesome to read something about the...
By Mike Andrew
Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:10 PM
On: Milk Run
All we get from the other candidates is can't be...
By George Mendlik
Posted: December 17th, 2016 1:34 PM
Hi Scott Very proud of you and your success. ...
By Winnifred Beers
Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:37 PM
On behalf of the "Bootlickers of the VIP" which,...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 16th, 2016 7:09 AM
Sounds like a case that needs to be heard in a higher...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:56 PM
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:53 PM