Anne Jucius Kropik, 98

Former Miss Marquette Park

Obituaries

Anne Jucius Kropik, 98, a 55-year resident of Riverside and former resident of Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood, died Dec. 23, 2016. 

She was born to Lithuanian parents on June 15, 1918. At the age of 18, she was crowned Miss Ogden Hill, after the Chicago neighborhood, and cut the ceremonial ribbons on the new Warner Brothers Theater. 

Ms. Kropik also reigned as Miss Marquette Park during its jubilee. But her best prize, she would tell you, was meeting Charles T. Kropik, a student at Northwestern University's law school. They were married for more than 50 years at the time of his death in 1992.

She was a member of St. Mary's Bridge Group and for 20 years was a member of the Riverside Golf Club, where she was a former 9-hole champion

She is survived by her daughter, Candy (Stanley) Papuga. Stanley practiced law with his father-in-law at Kropik, Papuga & Shaw. She's also survived by her grandchildren, Charanne, Justin (Erin) and Amanda Papuga and great-grandchildren Caroline, Jake and Reagan Papuga and Nathan and Zachary Bell. 

Services are private. Interment is at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago. 

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to CSA Fraternal Life Scholarship Fund, 2050 Finley Rd., Suite 70, Lombard, 60148 or Plzensky Sokol Memorial Fund.

Arrangements were handled by Riverside Funeral Directors, the Original Kuratko Family Directors, Brian D. Kuratko, director.

