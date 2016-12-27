Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
30°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Another year in the books as time flies

Opinion: Kosey Corner

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

Here it is the last week in December, and as we ready for the New Year I am still trying to catch up on 2016. 

As expected, I still have a few cards to send out with apologies to those who are on the "M" and "H" pages. I will add a little note to those late receivers, not with an apology but something that will make them feel special in receiving a belated greeting. 

I console myself by saying these cards will receive more attention since they are not combined with a stack of mail.

Can you believe it will be 2017? Seems like just last year when we were at the Chew Chew Café in the Arcade Building on New Year's Eve. Actually, the year was 1999 and all eyes were on the clock on the Riverside Township Hall waiting for it to make its move, signaling a new century. There was talk about a technological disaster happening at midnight, but all that happened was everyone wishing each other a Happy New Year. It took me a while to remember to write 2000, and now we are at 2017. Where does the time go?

The year 2016 had changes for everybody and almost every place in the Landmark area -- some things good, some things not so good, depending on how you look at it. We all aged a year or, if you like to hedge a little, you became a year younger again.

Now we look at the best thing that happened in 2016 -- the Cubs winning the World Series. I still can't believe it, and even watching replays gives me a thrill. I will treasure my Cubs championship sweatshirt that I received as a Christmas present, and I wear it with pride. It's good enough to wear to church.

Other good things happened, of course. I made some new friends at the Masonic Hall who honored me this past summer, naming me their "Community Builder of the Year". Thank you. And of course I look forward to writing more columns for you in the New Year. Thank you and Happy New Year to all.

To Rey Navarro of Riverside: a special happy birthday to you. I won't divulge his age, because you wouldn't believe it. He is forever young.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Home Maintenance Services

LBDI, Inc. Home Maintenance Services, Residential & Commercial Remodeling, Ask for Barry @ 630.687.3000

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Fasten your seat-belts. Here's an unimaginable shocker...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: December 26th, 2016 9:23 AM

On: Friends of VIP helps local families

That's a "Triple Dog Dare" that caused...

By John MacNaughton

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 7:20 PM

On: Unclear if a double-dog dare was...

It is wonderful to see a village which is committed to...

By William Ruting

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 2:47 PM

On: Riverside website undergoes a...

Thank you for this piece. I've been to the...

By Leanne Pavel

Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:35 PM

On: It's important to keep...

It's always awesome to read something about the...

By Mike Andrew

Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:10 PM

On: Milk Run

All we get from the other candidates is can't be...

By George Mendlik

Posted: December 17th, 2016 1:34 PM

On: Battle lines drawn for control of...

Hi Scott Very proud of you and your success. ...

By Winnifred Beers

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:37 PM

On: Not your average anniversary gift

On behalf of the "Bootlickers of the VIP" which,...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: December 16th, 2016 7:09 AM

On: Friends of VIP helps local families

Sounds like a case that needs to be heard in a higher...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:56 PM

On: Riverside commission shoots down...

Love that place!

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:53 PM

On: Not your average anniversary gift

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close