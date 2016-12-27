Another year in the books as time flies

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

Here it is the last week in December, and as we ready for the New Year I am still trying to catch up on 2016.

As expected, I still have a few cards to send out with apologies to those who are on the "M" and "H" pages. I will add a little note to those late receivers, not with an apology but something that will make them feel special in receiving a belated greeting.

I console myself by saying these cards will receive more attention since they are not combined with a stack of mail.

Can you believe it will be 2017? Seems like just last year when we were at the Chew Chew Café in the Arcade Building on New Year's Eve. Actually, the year was 1999 and all eyes were on the clock on the Riverside Township Hall waiting for it to make its move, signaling a new century. There was talk about a technological disaster happening at midnight, but all that happened was everyone wishing each other a Happy New Year. It took me a while to remember to write 2000, and now we are at 2017. Where does the time go?

The year 2016 had changes for everybody and almost every place in the Landmark area -- some things good, some things not so good, depending on how you look at it. We all aged a year or, if you like to hedge a little, you became a year younger again.

Now we look at the best thing that happened in 2016 -- the Cubs winning the World Series. I still can't believe it, and even watching replays gives me a thrill. I will treasure my Cubs championship sweatshirt that I received as a Christmas present, and I wear it with pride. It's good enough to wear to church.

Other good things happened, of course. I made some new friends at the Masonic Hall who honored me this past summer, naming me their "Community Builder of the Year". Thank you. And of course I look forward to writing more columns for you in the New Year. Thank you and Happy New Year to all.

To Rey Navarro of Riverside: a special happy birthday to you. I won't divulge his age, because you wouldn't believe it. He is forever young.