Franklin L. Dieter, 84
Salesman and Realtor
Opinion: Obituaries
Franklin L. Dieter, 84, formerly of Brookfield, died peacefully at home on Dec. 10, 2016.
Mr. Dieter was born July 11, 1932 in Wheaton to Frank and Lena (nee Fortman) Dieter. He served in the U.S Air Force and worked as a salesman and Realtor, living life on his own terms. His wit, humor and strong spirit will be greatly missed.
He was married for 57 years to his wife, Betty Lee (nee Ver Halen). He was the father of Jeff (Nancy) Dieter; the grandfather of Guston and Webb; the youngest brother of eight, including his surviving sister, Irene (Joe) Pesek; the brother-in-law of Joanna (David) Angsten; an uncle to many nieces and nephews; and friend to all who knew him.
A memorial will be held at Bethlehem Woods, 1571 W. Ogden Ave. in LaGrange Park on Wednesday, Dec. 28 starting at 3:30 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Fasten your seat-belts. Here's an unimaginable shocker...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 26th, 2016 9:23 AM
That's a "Triple Dog Dare" that caused...
By John MacNaughton
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 7:20 PM
It is wonderful to see a village which is committed to...
By William Ruting
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 2:47 PM
Thank you for this piece. I've been to the...
By Leanne Pavel
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:35 PM
It's always awesome to read something about the...
By Mike Andrew
Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:10 PM
On: Milk Run
All we get from the other candidates is can't be...
By George Mendlik
Posted: December 17th, 2016 1:34 PM
Hi Scott Very proud of you and your success. ...
By Winnifred Beers
Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:37 PM
On behalf of the "Bootlickers of the VIP" which,...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: December 16th, 2016 7:09 AM
Sounds like a case that needs to be heard in a higher...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:56 PM
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:53 PM