Franklin L. Dieter, 84, formerly of Brookfield, died peacefully at home on Dec. 10, 2016.

Mr. Dieter was born July 11, 1932 in Wheaton to Frank and Lena (nee Fortman) Dieter. He served in the U.S Air Force and worked as a salesman and Realtor, living life on his own terms. His wit, humor and strong spirit will be greatly missed.

He was married for 57 years to his wife, Betty Lee (nee Ver Halen). He was the father of Jeff (Nancy) Dieter; the grandfather of Guston and Webb; the youngest brother of eight, including his surviving sister, Irene (Joe) Pesek; the brother-in-law of Joanna (David) Angsten; an uncle to many nieces and nephews; and friend to all who knew him.

A memorial will be held at Bethlehem Woods, 1571 W. Ogden Ave. in LaGrange Park on Wednesday, Dec. 28 starting at 3:30 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m.