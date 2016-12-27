Landmark photos in review 2016

Miguel Melendez uses a wet towel to cool down in between innings during a Brookfield Little League game on June 18. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Eddie Melidis slides down a water slide set up outside the Riverside Swim Club on July 14. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

The Highland Dancers perform classic Scottish dances during the 100th Annual Scottish Home Picnic in North Riverside on Aug. 6. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Congress Park students dab as part of the retirement celebration held in June for Adamczyk and Bolen. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Freddy Zegarra cuts a fearsome figure as Freddy Krueger during Monsters on Mainstreet on Oct. 29 in downtown Brookfield. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Nick Galette shows his glass blowing skills during the Riverside Arts Weekend at Guthrie Park on May 20. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Maritza Bautista celebrates her quincera photoshoot at Commons Park in North Riverside on July 9. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Alec Wilkowski dressed as Homer Simpson inside his "station wagon" boat at the 3rd Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta at the Riverside Swim Club. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer