Police-involved shooting in North Riverside under investigation

By Bob Uphues

Editor

North Riverside police held a brief press conference at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday outside the location of a police-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day, but they provided no information about the incident, about the person who was shot or about that person's condition.

Police responded to the North Riverside Plaza shopping center at Harlem Avenue and Cermak Road at about 1 p.m. on Dec. 27. No details have been released about how the incident unfolded, but it appears to have ended inside Burlington Coat Factory, 2208 Harlem Ave.

The entrance to the store is cordoned off with police tape and officers could be seen inside the store, which was closed after the incident.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Police confirmed that the agency's Public Integrity Task Force was investigating the incident, but referred all questions to North Riverside police. North Riverside Sgt. Dion Bobo addressed reporters outisde the store at the press conference. Mayor Hubert Hermanek Jr. and Police Chief Lane NIemann also were present, but they did not address the media.

