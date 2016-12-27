Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
30°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Richard P. Tomaszkiewicz, 88

Civil engineer

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Richard P. Tomaszkiewicz

Richard P. Tomaszkiewicz, 88, of Lyons, died Dec. 23, 2016

Mr. Tomaszkiewicz was born Sept. 21, 1928 and served in the U.S. Army before embarking on a career as a civil engineer for a government agency.

He was the husband of Lucia M. Tomaszkiewicz (nee Novakovich); the father of Sheri Trent, Richelle (Gary) Schuenemann, Richard W. (Lauren) Tomaszkiewicz and Luci (Ray) Kasiorek; the grandfather of Christopher Tomaszkiewicz, Ellery Tomaszkiewicz and Daniel Kasiorek; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield. 

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hugh Church, 7939 43rd St. in Lyons. Interment is private.  

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Like New Elipitical

Just in time for Christmas... Like new Elliptical exercise machine. Horizon E900 $200 obo. Call 615-423-2416 if interested.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Fasten your seat-belts. Here's an unimaginable shocker...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: December 26th, 2016 9:23 AM

On: Friends of VIP helps local families

That's a "Triple Dog Dare" that caused...

By John MacNaughton

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 7:20 PM

On: Unclear if a double-dog dare was...

It is wonderful to see a village which is committed to...

By William Ruting

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 2:47 PM

On: Riverside website undergoes a...

Thank you for this piece. I've been to the...

By Leanne Pavel

Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:35 PM

On: It's important to keep...

It's always awesome to read something about the...

By Mike Andrew

Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:10 PM

On: Milk Run

All we get from the other candidates is can't be...

By George Mendlik

Posted: December 17th, 2016 1:34 PM

On: Battle lines drawn for control of...

Hi Scott Very proud of you and your success. ...

By Winnifred Beers

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:37 PM

On: Not your average anniversary gift

On behalf of the "Bootlickers of the VIP" which,...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: December 16th, 2016 7:09 AM

On: Friends of VIP helps local families

Sounds like a case that needs to be heard in a higher...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:56 PM

On: Riverside commission shoots down...

Love that place!

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:53 PM

On: Not your average anniversary gift

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close