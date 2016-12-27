Richard P. Tomaszkiewicz, 88, of Lyons, died Dec. 23, 2016

Mr. Tomaszkiewicz was born Sept. 21, 1928 and served in the U.S. Army before embarking on a career as a civil engineer for a government agency.

He was the husband of Lucia M. Tomaszkiewicz (nee Novakovich); the father of Sheri Trent, Richelle (Gary) Schuenemann, Richard W. (Lauren) Tomaszkiewicz and Luci (Ray) Kasiorek; the grandfather of Christopher Tomaszkiewicz, Ellery Tomaszkiewicz and Daniel Kasiorek; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hugh Church, 7939 43rd St. in Lyons. Interment is private.