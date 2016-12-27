Virginia M. Hall, 92

Virginia Mary Hall, 92, of Brookfield, died Dec. 26, 2016. She was born Jan. 25, 1924 and worked as a secretary prior to retirement.

She was the daughter of the late Stanley G. Hall and Emma V. Hall (nee Hanus); the sister of Leonard (Geraldine) Hall, the late Dolores (Melvin) Korrell, Robert (Virginia) Hall, Helen Hall and Sister Audrey Hall DSMP; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield, followed by a funeral Mass at noon at St. Louise de Marillac Church in La Grange Park. Interment is at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.