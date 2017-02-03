Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS student-athletes sign letter of intent

27 Lions looking forward to competing at collegiate level

Lyons Township High School senior student-athletes recently signed letters of intent to play their respective sports in college on National Signing Day (Wednesday, Feb. 1).

Here are the seniors: Back Row (left to right): Drew Callahan, MIT (volleyball); Matt Slivinski, Carthage College (volleyball); Jeffrey Stejskal, Augustana College (soccer); Angel Mendez, Aurora University (softball); Sapphire Munoz, University of Missouri–St. Louis (softball); Vince Zona, The University of Notre Dame (cross country); Alix Lamana, West Virginia IT (softball); John Luca Moschetto, Carthage College (baseball); Connor Pasko, Southeastern Jr. College (baseball); Justin Williams, Grinnell College (baseball); Scott Garrow, St. Joseph's College (baseball); Charlie Heyer, Lawrence University (basketball); Johnny Mologousis, University of Illinois (wrestling); Hasahn Austin, U-W Platteville (football); and Jack Walton, Tufts University (football)

Front Row (left to right): Abby Vulich, Lindenwood Univ. (volleyball); Griffin Wasz, Illinois Wesleyan (golf);  Seamus Scotty, Indiana University (diving); Paige Mitchell, University of Massachusetts (swimming); Jane Ragains, Hope College (lacrosse); Jack Bernstein, Pamona College (tennis); Jelly Bozovic, Indiana University (tennis ); Erin Smothers, St. Ambrose Un. (soccer); Connor Niego, Holy Cross (basketball); Thomas Jackson, Robert Morris College (football); Antwane Thigpen, U-W Stevens Point (football; Howard Willis, U-W Platteville (football)

