After video tryst, man threatened with extortion | Police reports, Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2017

A 21-year-old Brookfield man went to police last week after apparently falling prey to an online acquaintance who enticed him to engage in a sex act during a video call and then threatened to send the video to the man's friends unless he forked over $850.

The victim said he met someone purporting to be named "Alyssa" on a mobile dating site, and the two exchanged text messages before "Alyssa" suggested a video call on an app called Google Hangouts.

According to the report, the two engaged in video phone sex. After the call, "Alyssa" reportedly threatened to send the video to the victim's friends and relatives on Facebook unless he paid $850.

The victim went to police, who are investigating the incident.

Lots of drugs and tools

A 60-year-old Berwyn man with nearly 50 arrests to his name faces felony drug charges and other offenses after being pulled over for a routine traffic matter in Riverside on Jan. 30 just before 1 a.m.

Police pulled over a vehicle driven by James A. Doran in the area of Ogden Avenue and Lionel Road because the car had expired license plates. Doran was arrested when police learned he didn't possess a valid driver's license.

Searching the vehicle subsequent to the arrest, police reported finding cocaine, rock cocaine, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, including syringes and pipes.

Police reported finding white powder throughout the vehicle and stated that as he was being pulled over, Doran was trying to destroy evidence by throwing items out of the car. In addition, police reported recovering a paintball gun and a mask inside the vehicle along with more than 40 power tools that appeared to have been taken from garages.

Police seized drills, sanders, a tool box, an air gun, flashlights, power cords, gloves, masks and more. Riverside police say they are investigating whether Doran might be involved in burglaries in Riverside and other suburbs.

Doran reportedly has been convicted seven times for burglary and nine times for theft.

He was charged with six counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond at Cook County Jail awaiting a Feb. 27 hearing at the Maybrook courthouse.

Burglary

Brookfield police responded to a home in the 8900 block of Monroe Avenue on Jan. 30 after a resident called to report that between 6:50 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. someone had broken into the residence.

Police said a rear exterior window on the house was broken out and the back door was open. The interior of the house was in disarray. Rooms on both the first and second floors had papers thrown on the floor, dresser drawers open and mattresses turned over.

Nothing of value was reported missing from the home, according to police, who processed the home for evidence and are continuing to investigate.

A resident of an apartment in the 4500 block of Maple Avenue called police on Feb. 3 to report that someone apparently had climbed on top of a grill to gain access to an unlocked window and get inside.

While nothing appeared to be missing, according to police, residents of the apartment said jewelry boxes had been opened and moved around inside a bedroom and that a curtain rod was bent above the window where entry appeared to have been gained.

A resident of the 3700 block of Raymond Avenue called police on the morning of Feb. 3 to report that, during the overnight hours, someone gained entry to her vehicle and rifled through the glove box. A vehicle parked right behind hers was also broken into, she said.

Meanwhile, another resident of the block reported that someone had broken into his vehicle, which was parked in his garage. The offender took a bucket containing old scratched-off lottery tickets with no value.

Police responded to the 4100 block of DuBois Boulevard, Brookfield, on Feb. 4 after a resident called to report that her unlocked vehicle, which was parked overnight on the street, had been burglarized.

Nothing was missing from the vehicle, but the owner noticed that a steering wheel lock appeared to have been tampered with.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, Jan. 30-Feb. 5, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

— Compiled by Bob Uphues