Carol Bykowicz, 70

Property manager

Obituaries

Carol A. Bykowicz (nee Navickas), 70, of Brookfield, died on Feb. 2, 2017. Born on June 7, 1946, she worked as a property manager. 

Ms. Bykowicz is survived by her children, Steven (Anna Marie Ferreira) Bykowicz and Shari Bykowicz; her brother, Albert Balderman; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. She had a beautiful contagious smile that was loved by many. 

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 6 at St. Louise de Marillac Church in LaGrange Park, followed by interment at St. Casimir Cemetery.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.

