Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Elva Rowland, 90

Legal secretary

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Elva Rowland (nee Ohotzke), 90, of Brookfield, died on Jan. 25, 2017. Born on Jan. 5, 1927, she was a secretary at a legal firm. 

Elva is survived by her children, Pamela Rowland, Gail (Dr. Kevin) Sherin and David (Joanie) Rowland; and her grandchildren, Christopher (Carolina) Rowland, Grace Sherin, Amanda Rowland, Daniel Sherin, Melody Rowland and Jennifer Sherin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie E. Rowland. 

A funeral service was held Feb. 4 at St. Michael Lutheran Church in LaGrange Park, followed by interment at Bethania Cemetery. 

The family appreciates memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 500 E. 31st St., LaGrange Park, 60526.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK SMALL 1 BR

Downtown Oak Park. Hardwood floors throughout. All utlities included. $800 per month. Call 708-657-4226.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Carol with all do respect, you are way off in regards...

By Rag JR Barone

Posted: February 7th, 2017 1:54 PM

On: Officials care for North Riverside...

John you were an amazing friend. You will forever be...

By Carla Fleming

Posted: February 4th, 2017 9:24 AM

On: John Kurland, 69

This is a proper suit. Oak brook Terrace wants this...

By James Walker

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 12:51 PM

On: Village of Oak Brook sues to halt...

Is there any investigation as to who may be...

By Earl Hickey

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:51 AM

On: Police: Rumors of school shooting...

Let's see James Koc a known Getty supporter. ...

By Earl Johnson

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:31 AM

On: Anderson survives petition challenge

As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...

By George Nemecek

Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM

On: Zalewski and the ladder

This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...

By Joe Ballerine

Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM

On: Zalewski and the ladder

Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...

By Jon Points

Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM

On: More propriety, please

Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...

By Sylvester Hartigan

Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...

By Arion Cox

Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close