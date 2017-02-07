George Halas, 82
Brookfield resident
Opinion: Obituaries
George J. Halas, 82, of Brookfield, died on February 5, 2017. Born on Jan. 10, 1935, he worked production in the food industry.
Mr. Halas is survived by his wife, Joan Frieberg-Halas (nee Rapp); his stepchildren, Bradley (Kathi) Frieberg, Blair (Laura) Frieberg and Kurtis (Jennifer) Frieberg; his brother, Edward (Loubelle) Halas; and his nephews, Robert (Valerie) Halas, George Halas and the late Richard Halas.
Funeral services and interment were Private.
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
