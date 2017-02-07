Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Giovanni Torres, 14 months

Battled rare cancer

Opinion: Obituaries

Giovanni Alan "Baby Gio" Torres, 14 months old, died on Jan. 31, 2017 after battling an extremely rare cancer (rhabdoid tumor) since diagnosis at 6 weeks of age. 

Gio touched many individuals in some way throughout his short, yet memorable life. His radiant smile melted the hearts of those around him. He possessed strength, perseverance, and an ability to bring happiness, especially during tough times. He fought his illness with great courage. 

Gio loved playing with his toys and figurines (his "guys"), watching his favorite Disney characters (Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh), being outdoors, music, and listening as his mommy and daddy sang him songs at bedtime. 

Gio is survived by his parents, Amber Kobela and Tyler Torres; his grandparents, Gary and Jennifer Veselsky and Christopher and Mary K. Busking; his great-grandparents, Alan and Jacqueline Keska, Lonetta Veselsky, Bernard and Susan Fabish and Charles and Mary R. Busking; his uncles, Stevie Kobela, Spencer Veselsky, Nicko Torres and Vince (Cassandra) Torres; his cousins, Dominic Torres and Rocky Torres; his godparents, great-uncles, great-aunts and extended cousins; and his puppies, Khloe and Kloud. 

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 6 at St. Mary Church in Riverside. 

Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 S. Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, California, 91016.

Conboy Funeral Home, Westchester, handled arrangements.

