Kristyn Pittman, 36

Kristyn Marie Pittman, 36, of Brookfield, died on Feb. 2, 2017.

Born on Dec. 24, 1980, she was employed by UPS and was a former caregiver for Community Support Services in Brookfield.

Ms. Pittman is survived by her daughters, Jazmine and Alyssa; her parents, Charlene Sanchez and Jerome Pittman; and her sisters, Jessica, Desiree, Rebecca and Samantha.

Visitation is on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4 p.m. a 7 p.m. service at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, 80 E. Burlington St. in Riverside.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Oak Park Animal Care League.