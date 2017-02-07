Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Officials care for North Riverside families

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

I was so saddened by the One View article in the Feb. 1 issue ("When politicians ignore the law everyone loses," Opinion) and wanted just to state what I know as 35-year resident of North Riverside.

Mayor Hermanek was not mayor during the period of non/underfunded pensions and, since he has been in office, the pensions are 100 percent funded.

If the pensions were funded back in the days, then workers and services for the residents, like recreation and public works, would have been cut, but those in power always did what was best for the residents.

Our village officials always served the residents and we felt that. In fact, one of our friends called our former mayor because she knew she would be helped. She called him "her mayor" and that shows what all of us knew.

Finally, the state was to address the pension issues to get relief, but they did not act upon it and we know that the state is in bad shape even now.

This is what I always felt in this town, the village with the big heart. I felt families that were cared for by those in power. Thank you for letting me explain my viewpoint. 

Carol Spale

North Riverside

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Rag JR Barone  

Posted: February 7th, 2017 1:54 PM

Carol with all do respect, you are way off in regards to the pension contributions. Mayor Hermaneck has sat on the Village's Finance Committee as a Trustee 2009-2012 , and he had the obligation of funding the pensions. He and the other members chose not to and as the Mayor, he still holds that obligation. The unfunded pensions continued into his term as Mayor until the State stepped in and mandated that the pensions be fully funded. If the pensions were not funded, then the State would garnish sales taxes from the Village. The Mayor was also quoted in a Landmark article saying that the VONR pays the other employees pensions because it's the law. The Department of Insurance found the VONR negligent in regards to the unfunded pensions. The Village did fund both pensions last year and are planning the same for 2017. However, that doesn't not mean the pensions are 100% funded. The VONR is still on the hook for the years that were unfunded or underfunded.

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Carol with all do respect, you are way off in regards...

By Rag JR Barone

Posted: February 7th, 2017 1:54 PM

On: Officials care for North Riverside...

John you were an amazing friend. You will forever be...

By Carla Fleming

Posted: February 4th, 2017 9:24 AM

On: John Kurland, 69

This is a proper suit. Oak brook Terrace wants this...

By James Walker

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 12:51 PM

On: Village of Oak Brook sues to halt...

Is there any investigation as to who may be...

By Earl Hickey

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:51 AM

On: Police: Rumors of school shooting...

Let's see James Koc a known Getty supporter. ...

By Earl Johnson

Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:31 AM

On: Anderson survives petition challenge

As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...

By George Nemecek

Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM

On: Zalewski and the ladder

This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...

By Joe Ballerine

Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM

On: Zalewski and the ladder

Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...

By Jon Points

Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM

On: More propriety, please

Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...

By Sylvester Hartigan

Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...

By Arion Cox

Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM

On: When politicians ignore the law,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close