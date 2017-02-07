Officials care for North Riverside families
Opinion: Letters to the editor
I was so saddened by the One View article in the Feb. 1 issue ("When politicians ignore the law everyone loses," Opinion) and wanted just to state what I know as 35-year resident of North Riverside.
Mayor Hermanek was not mayor during the period of non/underfunded pensions and, since he has been in office, the pensions are 100 percent funded.
If the pensions were funded back in the days, then workers and services for the residents, like recreation and public works, would have been cut, but those in power always did what was best for the residents.
Our village officials always served the residents and we felt that. In fact, one of our friends called our former mayor because she knew she would be helped. She called him "her mayor" and that shows what all of us knew.
Finally, the state was to address the pension issues to get relief, but they did not act upon it and we know that the state is in bad shape even now.
This is what I always felt in this town, the village with the big heart. I felt families that were cared for by those in power. Thank you for letting me explain my viewpoint.
Carol Spale
North Riverside
Rag JR Barone Facebook Verified
Posted: February 7th, 2017 1:54 PM
Carol with all do respect, you are way off in regards to the pension contributions. Mayor Hermaneck has sat on the Village's Finance Committee as a Trustee 2009-2012 , and he had the obligation of funding the pensions. He and the other members chose not to and as the Mayor, he still holds that obligation. The unfunded pensions continued into his term as Mayor until the State stepped in and mandated that the pensions be fully funded. If the pensions were not funded, then the State would garnish sales taxes from the Village. The Mayor was also quoted in a Landmark article saying that the VONR pays the other employees pensions because it's the law. The Department of Insurance found the VONR negligent in regards to the unfunded pensions. The Village did fund both pensions last year and are planning the same for 2017. However, that doesn't not mean the pensions are 100% funded. The VONR is still on the hook for the years that were unfunded or underfunded.