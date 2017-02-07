Salomea Pilipiszyn, 81

Salomea Pilipiszyn (nee Lisiecki), 81, of Brookfield, died on Jan. 30, 2017. Born on May 14, 1935, she was a bookkeeper in the banking industry.

Ms. Pilipiszyn was the wife of the late Joseph Pilipiszyn; the mother of Robert (Sandra) Pilipiszyn and Gregory Pilipiszyn; the grandmother of Ashley, Christopher, Brittany and Chelsea Pilipiszyn; the sister of Anthony (Wanda) Lisiecki, Teresa (Anthony) Chudzik and the late Harriet (the late Paul) Kolodziejczak; and an aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 3 at St. Louise de Marillac Church, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.