Walking a tightrope
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
Riverside school officials and police last week worked to reassure parents and their children, who attend Hauser Junior High School, after word started spreading that a student was planning to bring a gun to school the following day and start shooting.
With the number of shootings that have taken place at schools in the past decade or so, we can understand how parents would become concerned. Someone, police believe it was an adult, sent an online message to police outlining the alleged threat — a message that specifically identified a suspect and the type of weapon to be used.
Police responded to the school, where they searched the boy's gym and hallway lockers, and they also went to his home, which they searched for weapons. They searched the internet history of computers the boy had access to as well, in order to confirm whether he'd visited terror-related sites. That information was also being passed around, further inflaming fears.
In the end there were no weapons. Neither the boy nor any member of his family possessed a weapon. The boy had not visited terror sites on the internet.
When the smoke cleared, what it looked like more and more was that this boy was unfairly and cruelly targeted. It's not clear to us how the rumors got started, but we know how they spread — first among students via social media and then to parents, who also took to social media.
As parents, we are laser focused on the well-being of our children. Their safety is paramount.
But the safety of my child is no more important than the safety of another child. And there's a child at Hauser Junior High School who has been marked. If you are a parent or student at Hauser, you know who the rumors were swirling around. You may have played a part in swirling them. And that's wrong.
The threat of gun violence is serious and real in this country, and it doesn't appear that's going to change anytime soon. We're figuring out how to deal with real and perceived threats to children's safety, and in many cases we're walking a tightrope trying to balance safety with rational response.
But we've got to do it responsibly. Should the rumor have been reported? Absolutely. Did social media make the situation worse and fan the flames of fear? Yes.
As the rumors filtered out into the public sphere, the worry was that many children were in danger. Now there's just one, and he doesn't deserve it. He's a child.
We're confident that District 96 will take steps to address this situation at the school and classroom level. They must — for the sake of this particular child or any child wrongly accused of something.
As a community of adults, we need to make sure we're also acting judiciously and fairly when it comes to other people's kids.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Carol with all do respect, you are way off in regards...
By Rag JR Barone
Posted: February 7th, 2017 1:54 PM
John you were an amazing friend. You will forever be...
By Carla Fleming
Posted: February 4th, 2017 9:24 AM
On: John Kurland, 69
This is a proper suit. Oak brook Terrace wants this...
By James Walker
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 12:51 PM
Is there any investigation as to who may be...
By Earl Hickey
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:51 AM
Let's see James Koc a known Getty supporter. ...
By Earl Johnson
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:31 AM
As the Democrat locusts have spread west from the city...
By George Nemecek
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 9:36 AM
This paint Mike with a pretty broad brush. Mike has...
By Joe Ballerine
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:59 PM
Freedom of the press is a foundational principal of...
By Jon Points
Posted: February 1st, 2017 12:33 PM
Gambling, Red Light Cameras offer a lot of dough but...
By Sylvester Hartigan
Posted: February 1st, 2017 9:51 AM
Another case of a mere paper cut turns into a gaping,...
By Arion Cox
Posted: February 1st, 2017 8:46 AM