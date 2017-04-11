Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Cary L. Klip, 68

LaGrange Public Works employee

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Cary L. Klip, 68, of Lyons, died on April 5, 2017 at Amita La Grange Hospital. 

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was later employed by the village of LaGrange's Department of Public Works as a water utility repairman. 

Mr. Klip enjoyed fishing, building and operating remote-controlled boats and cars, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. 

He is survived by his wife, Mirjana J. Klip (nee Jovanovic); his children, Lisa (Jason) Loster and Michael (Jorie) Klip; his grandchildren, Damian, Thomas, Jack and Lorelei; and his sisters, Linda Falada, Donna Badauskas and Pamela Klip. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma Klip, and his brothers, Jack Kearns and Frank Klip. 

Services have been held. Interment was at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OUTDOOR FURNITURE

High Quality Outdoor furniture. Heavy wrought iron. $150 obo. Call 708-488-8755.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close