Cary L. Klip, 68
LaGrange Public Works employee
Cary L. Klip, 68, of Lyons, died on April 5, 2017 at Amita La Grange Hospital.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was later employed by the village of LaGrange's Department of Public Works as a water utility repairman.
Mr. Klip enjoyed fishing, building and operating remote-controlled boats and cars, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
He is survived by his wife, Mirjana J. Klip (nee Jovanovic); his children, Lisa (Jason) Loster and Michael (Jorie) Klip; his grandchildren, Damian, Thomas, Jack and Lorelei; and his sisters, Linda Falada, Donna Badauskas and Pamela Klip.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma Klip, and his brothers, Jack Kearns and Frank Klip.
Services have been held. Interment was at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.
Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...
By Toni Parker
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
On: Tighten up
Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...
By William Ruting
Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM
Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
On: Tighten up
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...
By George Nemecek
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...
By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM