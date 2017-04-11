Cary L. Klip, 68, of Lyons, died on April 5, 2017 at Amita La Grange Hospital.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was later employed by the village of LaGrange's Department of Public Works as a water utility repairman.

Mr. Klip enjoyed fishing, building and operating remote-controlled boats and cars, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

He is survived by his wife, Mirjana J. Klip (nee Jovanovic); his children, Lisa (Jason) Loster and Michael (Jorie) Klip; his grandchildren, Damian, Thomas, Jack and Lorelei; and his sisters, Linda Falada, Donna Badauskas and Pamela Klip.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma Klip, and his brothers, Jack Kearns and Frank Klip.

Services have been held. Interment was at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.