Cops recognized
By Bob Uphues
At the April 10 Brookfield Village Board meeting, Police Chief James Episcopo (center)recognized the five detectives who worked as a team to track down and apprehend three men accused of killing Michael Smith in January 2016 in front of his Brookfield home. Episcopo gave plaques reading "in recognition and appreciation for your time, effort and dedication in solving the January 27, 2016 murder of Brookfield resident Michael Smith." Each plaque also bore an image of Smith, whose wife was on hand at the meeting to witness the presentation. Among those receiving the plaques were (from left) Brookfield Lt. James Burdett, Brookfield Ofc. Kevin Hartnett, Brookfield Ofc. Brian Jelinek and FBI Special Agent Timothy J. Walther. Not pictured, but also receiving a plaque, was FBI Special Agent Jeremy Resar.
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...
By Toni Parker
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
On: Tighten up
Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...
By William Ruting
Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM
Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
On: Tighten up
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...
By George Nemecek
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...
By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM