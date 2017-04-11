Cops recognized

At the April 10 Brookfield Village Board meeting, Police Chief James Episcopo (center) recognized the five detectives who worked as a team to track down and apprehend three men accused of killing Michael Smith in January 2016 in front of his Brookfield home. | Bob Uphues/Editor

By Bob Uphues

Editor

At the April 10 Brookfield Village Board meeting, Police Chief James Episcopo (center)recognized the five detectives who worked as a team to track down and apprehend three men accused of killing Michael Smith in January 2016 in front of his Brookfield home. Episcopo gave plaques reading "in recognition and appreciation for your time, effort and dedication in solving the January 27, 2016 murder of Brookfield resident Michael Smith." Each plaque also bore an image of Smith, whose wife was on hand at the meeting to witness the presentation. Among those receiving the plaques were (from left) Brookfield Lt. James Burdett, Brookfield Ofc. Kevin Hartnett, Brookfield Ofc. Brian Jelinek and FBI Special Agent Timothy J. Walther. Not pictured, but also receiving a plaque, was FBI Special Agent Jeremy Resar.

