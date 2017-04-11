Gertrude Ricksecker, 88

Gertrude L. "Trudy" Ricksecker, 88, of Brookfield, died on March 30, 2017 at Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home.

She was a homemaker and a member of Berwyn Women of the Moose. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Ricksecker is survived by her children, Deborah Kasper, Denise (Tom) Shurbet, Doreen (Ed) Svitak, Ron (Kim) and Rick Ricksecker; her brother, William Brose; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Ricksecker.

Services have been. Held. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society are appreciated.

Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.