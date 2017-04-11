Gertrude Ricksecker, 88
Brookfield resident
Gertrude L. "Trudy" Ricksecker, 88, of Brookfield, died on March 30, 2017 at Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home.
She was a homemaker and a member of Berwyn Women of the Moose. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ms. Ricksecker is survived by her children, Deborah Kasper, Denise (Tom) Shurbet, Doreen (Ed) Svitak, Ron (Kim) and Rick Ricksecker; her brother, William Brose; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Ricksecker.
Services have been. Held. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society are appreciated.
Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...
By Toni Parker
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
On: Tighten up
Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...
By William Ruting
Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM
Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
On: Tighten up
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...
By George Nemecek
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...
By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM