Local restaurant named a top suburban spot

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

I recently received an e-mail from ardent Landmark reader Bob Kosner, who was glad to find confirm what I and many others have known for quite a while. The Chew Chew restaurant in Riverside was named one of the 25 best restaurants in the western suburbs on a list was compiled in March by Jeffry Mai and Jason Chahwala for "Eater Chicago" a food news and dining guide.

Chew Chew owner Scott Zimmer told me the ranking was a surprise, since he had not been contacted by either of the gentlemen, nor did he know if they had never been to the restaurant.

As far as he knew, Eater Chicago does rankings on various eateries and also contains what might be considered food or restaurant gossip. Zimmer said this was not the first time there has been notoriety for Chew Chew, which has been called out in Chicago Magazine, on ABC-TV and on the WTTW show "Check, Please." The latest recognition has generated a lot of buzz, and a copy of the article is posted at the entrance of the restaurant.

You can read it yourself at chicago.eater.com/maps/great-chicago-suburban-restaurants.

Located at 33 E. Burlington St., its second Riverside location, the Chew Chew is celebrating 20 years in the village. Zimmer credits the longevity to its uniqueness and the constantly updated menu, which features 30 new items.

Chew Chew has gotten lots of support from local diners, but it is also a destination, attracting diners from outside the confines of Riverside who are attracted to the high-quality dining and ambiance.

Zimmer also enjoys neighbors like Aunt Diana's Fudge Shop, where it's not unusual for diners to make a quick trip next door for some confectionary goodies.

Zimmer said it is always an honor to be recognized, particularly when you are included on the list with 24 other quality eating establishments. Now more people will learn what some of us have known for 20 years. Reservations for two, please!