Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Local restaurant named a top suburban spot

Opinion: Kosey Corner

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

I recently received an e-mail from ardent Landmark reader Bob Kosner, who was glad to find confirm what I and many others have known for quite a while. The Chew Chew restaurant in Riverside was named one of the 25 best restaurants in the western suburbs on a list was compiled in March by Jeffry Mai and Jason Chahwala for "Eater Chicago" a food news and dining guide.

Chew Chew owner Scott Zimmer told me the ranking was a surprise, since he had not been contacted by either of the gentlemen, nor did he know if they had never been to the restaurant. 

As far as he knew, Eater Chicago does rankings on various eateries and also contains what might be considered food or restaurant gossip. Zimmer said this was not the first time there has been notoriety for Chew Chew, which has been called out in Chicago Magazine, on ABC-TV and on the WTTW show "Check, Please." The latest recognition has generated a lot of buzz, and a copy of the article is posted at the entrance of the restaurant.

You can read it yourself at chicago.eater.com/maps/great-chicago-suburban-restaurants.

Located at 33 E. Burlington St., its second Riverside location, the Chew Chew is celebrating 20 years in the village. Zimmer credits the longevity to its uniqueness and the constantly updated menu, which features 30 new items. 

Chew Chew has gotten lots of support from local diners, but it is also a destination, attracting diners from outside the confines of Riverside who are attracted to the high-quality dining and ambiance. 

Zimmer also enjoys neighbors like Aunt Diana's Fudge Shop, where it's not unusual for diners to make a quick trip next door for some confectionary goodies.

Zimmer said it is always an honor to be recognized, particularly when you are included on the list with 24 other quality eating establishments. Now more people will learn what some of us have known for 20 years. Reservations for two, please!

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

2 BR apartment in renovated Victorian home. New kitchen. Garage. 2

2 BR apartment in renovated Victorian home. New kitchen. Garage. 2 blks to train and town. $975. Monthly rent incl. heat & landry.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close