Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Major road project coming to Ogden/LaGrange intersection

Work will begin next week and last through November

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

While road construction scattered around Brookfield this summer could cause a few local headaches, motorists may want to avoid the area around the intersection of Ogden Avenue and LaGrange Road, where a major road improvement project is scheduled to kick off on April 17.

Work is expected to last into November, said LaGrange Public Works Director Ryan Gillingham, and lane restrictions throughout the project are likely to make already heavy rush hour backups even worse.

While roads are not expected to be completely closed at any time, according to Gillingham, traffic in the construction zone will be limited to one land in each direction.

"We recommend that motorists select alternative routes to avoid the anticipated congestion at this intersection," Gillingham wrote in a letter to residents and business owners in March.

The project is a cooperative effort involving LaGrange, the Illinois Department of Transportation and developers of the Uptown residential development on the northeast corner of Ogden Avenue and LaGrange Road.

Because an expected increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic linked to the new 254-unit luxury residential development, plans call for several changes to the configuration of the roadways in the area, particularly along Ogden Avenue east of LaGrange Road.

Included in the plan is a new right hand-only turn lane from westbound Ogden Avenue onto northbound LaGrange Road, which should reduce backups during rush hours.

"A lot of traffic can queue in that area, so [westbound] traffic gets stuck," Gillingham said of the right turn lane. "That's what this is intended to help."

Corners at LaGrange and Ogden will be reconfigured to allow trucks greater ease to make turns, which should also help move traffic through the intersection.

Farther east on Ogden Avenue, plans call for reconfiguring the entrance to the commuter parking lot/Gordon Park, which forces eastbound cars to veer left across oncoming traffic and forces westbound cars essentially to make a U-turn onto the access drive, which is called Locust Avenue.

The new entrance to the parking lot/park will be perpendicular to Ogden Avenue. Plans call for a new pedestrian crosswalk and the newly configured intersection will be controlled by a traffic light.

The right hand-only turn lane for northbound LaGrange Road will begin tapering just west of the new Locust Avenue location. 

Other improvements that are part of the project include installation of a new storm sewer along Ogden Avenue, new street lights, new traffic signals at LaGrange and Ogden, new sidewalks on the north side of Ogden Avenue between LaGrange Road and the commuter parking lot and street pavement resurfacing.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close