Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls | Police reports, April 3-9

After an investigation that took a year to complete, Brookfield police have arrested a Cicero man they say sexually assaulted two 9-year-old Brookfield girls in 2015.

Jose Kimble, 36, is being held at Cook County Jail on $250,000 bond after the Cook County State's Attorney charged him with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police took Kimble into custody on April 5 at a mobile home park in Hodgkins where he had been staying for the past couple of months. During an interview with police, Kimble reportedly admitted having sexual contact with the two girls.

One of the girls first came forward with their allegations in March 2016, according to police, after attending an Erin's law presentation at school. Police learned that Kimble, a family friend, babysat the two girls on several occasions.

According to the police report, family members in 2015 questioned whether Kimble had had sexual contact with the girls and reportedly had doctors examine the girls. Kimble could no longer babysit for the girls, but no one contacted police at that time.

When one of the girls came forward in 2016, Brookfield police became involved and started an investigation. By the time the investigation began, however, Kimble's whereabouts was unknown, and police spent months trying to locate him.

In late March 2017, police learned that he might be staying at the mobile home park in Hodgkins. On April 5, police took him into custody there.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class 1 felony. A conviction could bring a prison sentence of between four and 15 years.

Hurling racial slurs at kids

Riverside police charged a 45-year-old Riverside man with disorderly conduct on April 3 after he allegedly shouted racial slurs repeatedly at a group of children between the ages of 4 to 13 as they walked along the 2900 block of Harlem Avenue at about 7:40 p.m.

The man's actions prompted parents to head back to the man's residence and congregate outside to confront him. When police arrived they reported multiple people on the sidewalk and more pacing in front of a window where the man lived.

When the man came outside to talk to police, an officer had to physically separate one of the kids' mom from the man, who continued to hurl racial slurs at those gathered outside, according to police.

The man reportedly accused one of the children of urinating in front of his residence, but police could not verify that claim. As the man continued to yell racial insults at the children and adults outside his home, police took him into custody and charged him with disorderly conduct.

Riverside police reportedly sought advice from the Cook County State's Attorney to see if the man could be charged with a hate crime, but the state's attorney's office said the incident did not rise to that level.

Burglary

A resident of the 9100 block of 26th Place, Brookfield, called police on the morning of April 3 to report that her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, was burglarized overnight.

The victim told police the vehicle had been left unlocked. Items from the glovebox were found strewn about the inside of the vehicle. The only items missing, according to the victim, were several bags of coffee beans, valued at about $100.

A resident of the 4100 block of Deyo Avenue, Brookfield, called police on the morning of April 7 to report that her garage was burglarized during the overnight hours.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the garage door, which reportedly did not shut securely due to recent rains.

Taken from the garage were a black industrial speaker, a tool box with miscellaneous tools and a black mini-bike.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Blanchan Avenue, Brookfield, on the morning of April 8 after a resident called to report that someone had broken into his garage overnight.

The victim told police the garage's side service door had been left unlocked. The victim also reported that several items were missing, including a tool box containing many tools, fishing equipment, a mountain bike, a leaf blower and a vehicle jack.

The total loss was estimated at more than $4,300.

DUI

Chris A. Czuprynski, 52, of Sterling, faces felony drunken driving charges after reportedly passing out behind the wheel of his 2003 Buick LeSabre and crashing into a parked vehicle at Jackson and Sunnyside in Brookfield at 6:44 p.m. on April 8.

Paramedics took Czuprynski, who did not have a valid driver's license, to the hospital for treatment. Police reported finding two vodka bottles, one of them almost empty, inside Czuprynski's car.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, April 3-9, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

