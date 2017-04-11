Michelle Ulivieri, 57
Former Brookfield resident
Michelle A. Ulivieri, 57, of Burr Ridge and formerly of Brookfield, died at Hinsdale Hospital on March 25, 2017.
She graduated from St. Barbara Grade School in Brookfield and Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, and she enjoyed flower gardening, reading, collecting Santa Claus figurines. She particularly enjoyed all of the festivities of Christmas with her family and friends. She was an avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan and a homemaker.
Ms. Ulivieri is survived by her husband, Claudio Ulivieri; her sons, Nicholas (Amy) and Matthew Ulivieri; and her brother, Richard Cichon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Jean Gajda; and her brothers, Gerard and Robert Cichon.
A funeral Mass was celebrated March 30 at St. Barbara Church.
Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
