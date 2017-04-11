Mildred Slezak, 91

Mildred "Millie" M. Slezak (nee Hurt), 91, of Brookfield and formerly of Berwyn and Westchester, died on April 4, 2017.

Born on August 23, 1925, Ms. Slezak and her late husband owned Manor Hardware in Cicero for 20 years. She was also a longtime aide to the late Judy Baar Topinka, and she was active in Cicero Rotary, Berwyn Cicero Council on Aging (now Solutions for Care), Cicero Boys Club, Seguin RCA, and other organizations.

Ms. Slezak is survived by her daughters, Diane (Dana) Slezak-Havranek and Charlene (Jim Nosek) Slezak, and her granddaughter, Carly Havranek. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charlie.

Services have been held. Entombment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park.

The family appreciates Memorials to AgeOptions, 1048 Lake St., Ste. 300, Oak Park, 60301 or to SamaraCare, 1819 Bay Scott Circle, Ste. 109, Naperville, 60540 or to Sequin RCA, 6223 Ogden Ave., Berwyn, 60402.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.