Please support Hauser's annual food drive

Hauser Junior High School's 46th annual "Pack the Pods" Food Drive is under way. This tradition blends the efforts of school and community to support those in need. What an extraordinary thing to say about the people who live here.

Your donations fill the shelves of the Riverside Township Food Pantry, as well as the Salvation Army's food pantry. Last year we collected 29,300 cans and our goal this year is a whopping 35,000 cans.

During the 2016-2017 school year, our collective efforts supplied 174 pounds of food each month to the Riverside Township Food Pantry. Our students delivered food monthly, affording them the opportunity to see firsthand that hunger is an issue in our community.

To celebrate this great tradition, you are all invited to our Community Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hauser parking lot. The Salvation Army will be there playing live music, a bounce house will be set up for the kids, we'll have kickball games, a visit from the Riverside Police Department and our first-ever "construction" exhibit, and we'll be collecting food, of course.

If you bring a non-perishable food donation of 10 cans or more or make a monetary donation of $5 or more, you will receive a hot dog lunch and be entered into a raffle for some great prizes from Aunt Diana's, Bounce, Chew Chew, Connie's, Costco, Dunkin Donuts, La Barra, Miller's Ale House, Minuteman, Mollies, Longhorn Steak House, Salon Elia, Red Robin, Riverside Police, Riverside Recreation, Riverside Family Restaurant, Shamrock Gardens, Sport Clips and Wingstop.

If you can't make it on April 22, you can still help us "Pack the Pods." Make a financial donation online at www.cheddarup.com/tabs/hauser-canned-food-drive-60060 and we'll do the shopping for you.

Special thanks go to Hauser Principal April Mahy and Assistant Principal Christine Mullin for their continued support of the food drive and to our food drive chairwoman, Lisa Gaynor, and her army of volunteers for their months of planning and dedication to one of Hauser's finest traditions.

Paula Fritsch, president

Hauser Jr. High PTO