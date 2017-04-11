Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Please support Hauser's annual food drive

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Hauser Junior High School's 46th annual "Pack the Pods" Food Drive is under way. This tradition blends the efforts of school and community to support those in need. What an extraordinary thing to say about the people who live here.

Your donations fill the shelves of the Riverside Township Food Pantry, as well as the Salvation Army's food pantry. Last year we collected 29,300 cans and our goal this year is a whopping 35,000 cans.

During the 2016-2017 school year, our collective efforts supplied 174 pounds of food each month to the Riverside Township Food Pantry. Our students delivered food monthly, affording them the opportunity to see firsthand that hunger is an issue in our community.

To celebrate this great tradition, you are all invited to our Community Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hauser parking lot. The Salvation Army will be there playing live music, a bounce house will be set up for the kids, we'll have kickball games, a visit from the Riverside Police Department and our first-ever "construction" exhibit, and we'll be collecting food, of course. 

If you bring a non-perishable food donation of 10 cans or more or make a monetary donation of $5 or more, you will receive a hot dog lunch and be entered into a raffle for some great prizes from Aunt Diana's, Bounce, Chew Chew, Connie's, Costco, Dunkin Donuts, La Barra, Miller's Ale House, Minuteman, Mollies, Longhorn Steak House, Salon Elia, Red Robin, Riverside Police, Riverside Recreation, Riverside Family Restaurant, Shamrock Gardens, Sport Clips and Wingstop.

If you can't make it on April 22, you can still help us "Pack the Pods." Make a financial donation online at www.cheddarup.com/tabs/hauser-canned-food-drive-60060 and we'll do the shopping for you.

Special thanks go to Hauser Principal April Mahy and Assistant Principal Christine Mullin for their continued support of the food drive and to our food drive chairwoman, Lisa Gaynor, and her army of volunteers for their months of planning and dedication to one of Hauser's finest traditions.

Paula Fritsch, president

Hauser Jr. High PTO

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

SCHAUER'S HARDWARE PART-TIME CASHIER

25-30 hours, mostly Afternoons and Evenings. Weekends required. No experience necessary, but looking for positive energy people. Must be outgoing, able to work with customers, deal with money & problem solving. Send resume to...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close