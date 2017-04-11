Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

RBHS boys tennis faces tougher teams

Filec, Martin and Dowling headline Bulldogs' balanced lineup that's hungry for competition

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

RBHS boys tennis team (Courtesy RBHS Athletic Dept.)

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys tennis team finished third in the Metro Suburban Conference en route to a 13-13 record overall.

In the short view, the Bulldogs offered a picture of mediocrity.

Head coach Brennan Denny believes RBHS is capable of breaking .500 this season based on the amount of returning talented players this spring.

Senior Frank Filec is back as one of the Bulldogs' best doubles players. He paired with with Ben Pollock (graduated) last season. This year, Filec and senior transfer student James Martin comprise the Bulldogs' No 1. Doubles team. Martin, who played golf and tennis at his previous high school in Wisconsin, was the Bulldogs' top golfer in the fall.

"Frank and James make a nice righty-lefty, respectively, combo at No. 1 doubles," Denny said.

Sophomore Will Dowling will primarily play at No. 1 singles.

"Will has gotten physically bigger and stronger," Denny said. "He continues to play year-round, too, which should help develop his game."

Several upperclassmen round out the starting lineup, including senior Brandon Winslow and Jakob Nordenstam and juniors Jason Kenny, Erik Roedel and Joey Kinnan.

"On the varsity level, we have a good balance of players who consistently started last season," Denny noted. "Brandon and Jakob will be full-time starters this year after playing in some non-conference matches last spring.

"I feel like in the past we can get bogged down and feel sorry for ourselves if we don't get off to a good start in matches and during tournaments. We're looking to get off to quick starts and work on our communication and mental toughness when things aren't going to plan."

In his 13th year coaching tennis at RBHS, Denny believes taking on tougher competition bodes well for the Bulldogs' future.

"A major goal for RBHS tennis is playing a higher level of competitiveness against top competition inside and outside of the conference," Denny said. "From a team perspective, I envision a similar finish to last season.

The nonconference schedule has been bulked up with several challenging weekend tournaments.

"In terms of marquee matchups, I look towards better performance on Saturday tournaments.The District 88 Invite and Brother Rice Crusader Classic are opportunities for our kids to play some tough opponents from nonconference schools."

Of course, weather also plays a role in terms of Chicagoland high school boys tennis. Although the Bulldogs cancelled their first four matches due to weather, enough time remains to string together matches and establish a team identity.

"I want to see kids battle and develop as competitors," Denny said. "They also need to play smart. They need to know when to be aggressors and play offensively vs. making timely defensive shots that keep points alive.

From a team perspective, I envision a similar finish to last season. I'd like to see us genuinely challenge schools like Glenbard South and Wheaton Academy who have always been tough for us in conference."

RBHS welcomes assistant coach Blake Shafer to the team this spring.

"Blake worked with the girls JV in the fall. He has been a great coach and example for our kids thus far each day."

Contact:
Email: marty@rblandmark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK SPACE

Suitable for not-for-profit. Varied uses possible such as school, office spaces, community services center, clinic, etc. Please call 312-810-5948

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close