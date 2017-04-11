Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Riverside Township unveils plaque honoring Topinka

Auditorium dedicated in longtime local resident, state legislator's memory

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print
Show/Hide Gallery

Riverside Township Supervisor Richard Tuscher peels back the paper to reveal a plaque in memory of Judy Baar Topinka, for whom the township board dedicated the town hall's auditorium. | Bob Uphues/Editor

 

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Riverside Township Supervisor Richard Tuscher capped a two-year process and his own career as the leader of the township board on April 8, unveiling a 24-by-14-inch bronze plaque and formally dedicating the auditorium of the Riverside Township Hall in memory of Judy Baar Topinka.

The late Topinka, a resident of Riverside and pioneering state legislator, was the longtime Republican committeeman of Riverside Township. The plaque, which cost about $4,000, specifically mentions her role in state government as a representative from 1981-84, as a senator from 1985-94 and as Illinois treasurer (1995-2004) and Illinois comptroller (2011-14).

"The years she had served were many, and we thought she deserved something," said Tuscher, who bows out as township supervisor next month after a 10-year run, at the ceremony. "So we're dedicating the auditorium, which is the biggest and nicest in the town hall."

Topinka, 70, died from complications of a stroke on Dec. 10, 2014. Her son, Joseph Topinka, was present for the plaque unveiling. The retired U.S. Army major led the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Tuscher's remarks.

In a phone interview with the Landmark, Joseph Topinka thanked Tuscher and the township board, in addition to newly elected township trustee Michael Dropka, whom he credited with the initial idea to name the entire township hall in Judy Baar Topinka's name.

"We wouldn't have even gotten to this point without [Dropka]," Topinka said.

While the township board decided against that suggestion, Joseph Topinka said he hopes the township board might supplement its plaque with another one currently in development courtesy of the Klein family, which owns the Award Emblem Manufacturing Company and remains a close Topinka family friend.

The Kleins, said Topinka, have offered to donate a plaque telling more of his mother's story.

"It would be great to have something that gives a summary of who Judy Topinka was," her son said.

Joseph Topinka said he's working on other ways to honor his mother's legacy. A children's book telling the story of his mother's life of service is in the works and may be published later this year.

He continues to look for a venue to display some of the many artifacts from his mother's long career in government.

"My intent is to do anything I can to use my mom's legacy to teach children about public service," Topinka said.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close