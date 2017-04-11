Riverside manager hires new finance director

By Bob Uphues

Following a roughly two-month search process, Riverside has a new finance director. Karin Johns, who joins the village after a stint as superintendent of finance and administration for the DeKalb Park District, started in her new role in Riverside on March 6.

Johns, who has a master's degree in public administration from DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's degree in economics and urban environmental affairs from Marquette University, takes over from Marco Salinas, who left Riverside in January to become chief financial officer for the Oak Brook Park District.

Prior to her job in DeKalb, Johns worked for roughly six years for the Park District of Oak Park, where she rose to the position of superintendent of business operations, leaving there in 2011.

"Karin has a strong financial background," said Riverside Village Manager Jessica Frances, who chose Johns from a field of more than 20 applicants. "Park districts are slightly different than municipal government, but there are many similarities."

Frances handled the job search, interviewing four people, with input from all of the village's department heads, from the applicant pool.

In her role as Riverside's finance director, Johns is responsible for everything from financial management to managing and planning information technology projects, overseeing risk management and pensions, managing debt issues and handling some human resources roles.

"I've been looking to move to the municipal side of things," said Johns in a phone interview with the Landmark. "It's an excellent opportunity. Riverside is small but has historic importance and the team here is great."

Johns' first order of business in her new job has been working with the village's auditing firm to prepare Riverside annual financial report, which is required by law.

