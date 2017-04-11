Sports roundup: RBHS volleyball takes second at Warren

RBHS volleyball player Zach Georgopoulos had 72 digs, four kills, 15 assists and eight aces as the Bulldogs won six of seven matches, highlighted by a second-place finish at the Warren Invite. (File photo)

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys volleyball team reeled off six wins in seven matches to finish second at the 24-team Warren Invite over the weekend. The Bulldogs defeated St. Patrick, Leyden, Hinsdale Central, Prospect, Stevenson and Evanston to advance to the championship game. New Trier topped RBHS in the finals.

The Bulldogs' Peter Ferguson and Jason Bageanis earned all-tournament recognition.

Team leaders for the week included: Erik Hartwig (67 kills, 6 aces, 38 digs, 7 blocks), Zach Georgopoulos (72 digs, 4 kills, 15 assists, 8 aces), Bageanis (39 kills, .312 hitting percentage, 9 blocks), Ferguson (12 kills, 143 assists, 1 ace, 39 digs, 5 blocks) and Bajo Zaper (20 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs).

LTHS baseball

Starting pitcher Grant Leader worked five innings with two hits, zero runs and eight strikeouts to pick up an 8-3 win in the Lions' conference opener against Glenbard West.

LTHS, which lost the second game of the doubleheader to Glenbard West 6-1, also beat Proviso East and now sits at 2-1 in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division standings.

Fenwick baseball

Senior center fielder Casey O'Laughlin went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Friars rallied for a 5-4 win over Maine South at the Priory. Joey Atkins and K.J. Slepicka pitched well for Fenwick (9-3).

Fenwick softball

The Friars were swept by host Mother McAuley 3-2 and 7-1 in a Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red doubleheader on Saturday.

In the opener, Fenwick's Alyssa Stramaglia and Rachel Martinez each went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Fenwick remained quiet offensively in the second game as Grace Tucek, Alex Medina and Stramaglia all went 1-for-3.

The Friars (4-4-1, 0-4 GCAC Red) opened the spring with a 4-0-1 record but have struggled in conference.

RBHS badminton

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in dual matches (5-0) with impressive road wins at Glenabrd South 8-7 and Zion-Benton 12-3. RBHS capped off the week with a seventh place showing at Willowbrook Invite.

Under the guidance of new head coach Susan Brenner and assistant Lanette Niemann, RBHS is off to a promising start with the 5-0 dual match record and a first place finish at the Leyden Invite and second at the RB Invite.

Co-captains Maggie Shereck and Carolyn Bartolone have led the team this spring.

LTHS girls soccer

Trailing Oak Park and River Forest by a goal, the Lions scored three goals in a row to earn a 3-1 victory in a West Suburban Conference Silver Division matchup.

The Lions' Jenna Fuller tied the game at 1-1 off an assist from Erin Smothers at the 7:20 mark of the first half. Catherine Johnson and Bella Lastina scored the go ahead and insurance goals, respectively, in the second half.

LTHS (4-1-1, 2-0) consolidated its win against OPRF with an impressive 3-0 victory over Hinsdale South at the PepsiCo Showdown.

Fenwick girls soccer

Anissa Nourse scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Erin Frumkin in the Friars' 1-0 win against Wheaton North at Olympic Park in opening round action at the PepsiCo Showdown. Goalkeeper Caroline Fahey had the shutout.

Fenwick, seeded 10th in the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans bracket of the PepsiCo tournament, takes on second seed Oswego East Thursday, April 13.

