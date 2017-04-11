Suzanne Bartholomew, 70

Suzanne M. Bartholomew, 70, of Riverside, died on April 9, 2017.

Ms. Bartholomew was the longtime chairwoman of the Riverside Historical Commission. She also was a member of the Riverside Preservation Commission, the Riverside Book Club and a longtime member of St. Mary Church.

She was the wife of Wayne; the mother of Chris (Meghan), Richard and the late Elizabeth; the grandmother of Kohl and Reese; the sister of Richard (Carol) Kohl and the late MaryAnn (late John) Foley, late Paul Kohl, late Patty (late Tom) Schneider; and the aunt of many.

Visitation is on Friday, April 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, 80 E. Burlington St. in Riverside.