TV crew to shoot scene at Overholt Field in Brookfield
Sci-fi series hires local Little Leaguers as extras
By Bob Uphues
The Hollywood section of Brookfield has always claimed to be the original item, and so it's perhaps fitting that the West Coast edition of Hollywood will be coming to town soon to embrace its namesake.
Sony Pictures Television crews will take over Overholt Field in Kiwanis Park on April 27 to shoot a scene for an upcoming episode of Electric Dreams: The World of Philip K. Dick, a science-fiction series on Amazon Video.
The scene, which reportedly revolves around a teenage pitcher who looks like he's in his 20s, will include about two dozen local Little Leaguers who were picked during a casting call. The series called in the help of Brookfield National Little League President Dennis Gilhooley, who is also serving as a technical advisor – he's helping coach up the unusual pitcher.
It'll take about eight hours to shoot the scene, and the local ballplayers, who are 12 and 13 years old, are getting paid for their efforts. They all had to obtain work permits from Riverside-Brookfield High School to participate.
It's unclear when the episode will be available to U.S. viewers on Amazon. The 10-episode series will also air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. The show's executive producers are Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame, Ronald D. Moore (Outlander) and veteran TV director Michael Dinner.
It'll be the second major TV series to shoot a scene in Brookfield in recent months. Back in January, the TV series Chicago PD filmed a scene at the Colony Motel on Ogden Avenue.
"We've had several requests to do filming in Brookfield," said Village Manager Keith Sbiral. "Sometimes they work out and sometimes they don't, but this should be a good showcase for Overholt Field."
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
