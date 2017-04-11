Thanks for the memory
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
It took a while, but the dedication of the Riverside Township Hall's auditorium in memory in Judy Baar Topinka came full circle on April 8 with the unveiling of a plaque honoring the late Illinois representative, senator, treasurer and comptroller.
Topinka was a beloved politician, one able to reach voters along a broad spectrum of political beliefs, a rare species these days. The permanent memorial in the Riverside Township Hall is a fitting tribute to a woman who cast a large shadow locally and throughout the state.
