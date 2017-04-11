Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
53°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Thanks for the memory

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

The Landmark View

It took a while, but the dedication of the Riverside Township Hall's auditorium in memory in Judy Baar Topinka came full circle on April 8 with the unveiling of a plaque honoring the late Illinois representative, senator, treasurer and comptroller.

Topinka was a beloved politician, one able to reach voters along a broad spectrum of political beliefs, a rare species these days. The permanent memorial in the Riverside Township Hall is a fitting tribute to a woman who cast a large shadow locally and throughout the state. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Independent

Grace Lutheran Church 7300 W. Division, River Forest David R. Lyle, Senior Pastor David W. Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Lauren Dow Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Sunday Worship, 8:30 & 11:00 a.m. Sunday School/Adult Ed. 9:45 a.m. Childcare Available Grace...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close