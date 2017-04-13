Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
61°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Brookfield man charged with robbing Stickney bank

Branch manager, recognizing suspect, says, "Get a day job."

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

The fourth time Steve Briggins walked up to the counter at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 7122 W. 40th St. in Stickney on April 11, the branch manager had had enough.

"You need to get a day job," the branch manager told Briggins, a 56-year-old Brookfield resident who allegedly robbed the bank three times between December 2016 and March. "You got to stop coming here."

Briggins responded, "OK, I will," but not before ordering a teller to give him "big bills" and to "make it quick."

Briggins walked out of the grocery store with $1,050, according to prosecutors, and got into in his burgundy Cadillac to drive away, but traffic prevented him from leaving the parking lot before a Stickney police officer arrived to arrest him.

According to the FBI's Chicago bureau, the April 11 incident was the ninth bank robbery Briggins has committed since mid-December. In addition to the four hold-ups in Stickney, Briggins also allegedly robbed TCF Bank branches in Alsip, Oak Lawn, Franklin Park and Westchester.

And it appears the latest wave of bank robberies isn't the first for Briggins. In 1999, he was convicted of bank robbery, sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and ordered to pay more than $34,000 in restitution.

He was suspected in 1998 of robbing a dozen banks, 11 of them inside Jewel-Osco stores, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

According to federal court records, Briggins filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2016. He listed his address as an apartment in the 4600 block of Maple Avenue, Brookfield, and his occupation as a housekeeper at Hines V.A. Hospital.

In the April 11 incident, the bank teller reportedly recognized Briggins as he approached the counter. The teller made a noise, alerting the branch manager, who confronted him.

"Are you serious?" the branch manager reportedly told Briggins, who handed the teller a note while talking on his cellphone and said, "Let's make this quick."

When the teller handed Briggins $50 and $100 bills, he reportedly asked for more money. When the teller said there was no more cash, Briggins reportedly demanded more money. The teller then handed over two more $100 bills, according to the complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court on April 12.

Police recovered the cash from a female passenger in Briggins' car. Briggins reportedly asked the woman to go inside the store first to see how busy the bank was and then gave her the cash as police pulled over the getaway car.

It's unclear from the complaint whether the female was charged with a crime.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

SERVERS & BUSSERS WINBERIE'S (Oak Park)

Winberie's Restaurant and Bar in Oak Park is looking for experienced SERVERS & BUSSERS to join our team! The ideal candidates will have 1-2 years restaurant/hospitality experience and be friendly, hardworking team players. Open availability...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Thanks to Ed Jepson and Matt Sinde for their service,...

By Christopher FitzHenry Robling

Posted: April 13th, 2017 11:55 AM

On: Incumbents voted out of RBHS board

wow.. how very interesting :) i love to hear about how...

By Petra B Donyale

Posted: April 13th, 2017 3:11 AM

On: Seduction

...

By Allen O'Keefe Jr.

Posted: April 12th, 2017 9:10 AM

On: Cops: Brookfield business sold...

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close