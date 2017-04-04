Anna Krippels, 95
Former seamstress
Anna Krippels (nee Dasinger), 95, of Brookfield, died on March 31, 2017. Born on March 9, 1922, she worked as a seamstress.
Ms. Krippels was the mother of Renate (Carl) Slaughter and Annemarie (Bernard) Dunne; the grandmother of Kimberly (David) Slaughter-Semmen, Bernie Dunne, Richard (Maureen) Slaughter, Emily (John) Modjeski, Mary (John) Stewart and Matt Dunne; and the great-grandmother of Timothy Semmen, Sarah Semmen, Paul Slaughter, Calvin Slaughter, Ethan Stewart, Nate Stewart, Max Modjeski, Sam Modjeski, Charlotte Modjeski, Gus Modjeski and Matt Dunne.
Visitation is on Wednesday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 31st St. in Brookfield, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish, 4008 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield. Interment is at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family appreciates memorials to Cantata Adult Life Services, 8700 31st St., Brookfield, 60513 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, 60601.
