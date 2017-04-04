Aunt Diana's burglar gets 6 years
By Bob Uphues
A Berwyn man arrested for breaking into Aunt Diana's Old Fashioned Fudge, 29 E. Burlington St. in Riverside, and stealing a safe on Sept. 4, 2016 is in state prison after pleading guilty to burglary and receiving a six-year sentence from Judge Paula Daleo on March 15.
Scott Kizior, 42, was apparently a busy man. In addition to the Riverside burglary, Kizior pleaded guilty to five other burglaries and one attempted burglary. Kizior has been in and out of state prison since 1992 after multiple convictions for burglary and theft.
On Sept. 4, 2016, Kizior and a 43-year-old Paula Korreckt, tired of waiting at a blocked railroad crossing, decided to motor into downtown Riverside late at night and burglarize a business.
At first they tried unsuccessfully to break into a hair salon before Kizior smashed out a window at Aunt Diana's and stole a safe containing cash and keys from the candy store. Chicago police arrested the couple for burglarizing a restaurant on Sept. 7 and the two reportedly confessed to the Riverside burglary a few days later.
Korreckt pleaded guilty to burglary in February. She was credited with 163 days served in jail and was sentenced to 18 months' probation and fined $449.
Probation for woman who scammed senior
Meanwhile, a woman who bilked a Riverside senior citizen out of $6,300 in 2015, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution.
Cristina M. Ablaza, 51, of Mount Prospect withdrew the money from the bank account of the 76-year-old victim, a cancer patient for whom Ablaza served as a caretaker, over a period of months.
She abruptly left the job in April 2015, claiming a need to travel abroad to tend to a sick relative. The victim's son called police after noticing eight suspicious cash withdrawals from his mother's bank account. Bank records and surveillance camera footage were used to tie Ablaza, who had no prior criminal record, to the withdrawals.
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...
By Toni Parker
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
On: Tighten up
Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...
By William Ruting
Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM
Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
On: Tighten up
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...
By George Nemecek
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...
By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM