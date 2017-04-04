Aunt Diana's burglar gets 6 years

By Bob Uphues

Editor

A Berwyn man arrested for breaking into Aunt Diana's Old Fashioned Fudge, 29 E. Burlington St. in Riverside, and stealing a safe on Sept. 4, 2016 is in state prison after pleading guilty to burglary and receiving a six-year sentence from Judge Paula Daleo on March 15.

Scott Kizior, 42, was apparently a busy man. In addition to the Riverside burglary, Kizior pleaded guilty to five other burglaries and one attempted burglary. Kizior has been in and out of state prison since 1992 after multiple convictions for burglary and theft.

On Sept. 4, 2016, Kizior and a 43-year-old Paula Korreckt, tired of waiting at a blocked railroad crossing, decided to motor into downtown Riverside late at night and burglarize a business.

At first they tried unsuccessfully to break into a hair salon before Kizior smashed out a window at Aunt Diana's and stole a safe containing cash and keys from the candy store. Chicago police arrested the couple for burglarizing a restaurant on Sept. 7 and the two reportedly confessed to the Riverside burglary a few days later.

Korreckt pleaded guilty to burglary in February. She was credited with 163 days served in jail and was sentenced to 18 months' probation and fined $449.

Probation for woman who scammed senior

Meanwhile, a woman who bilked a Riverside senior citizen out of $6,300 in 2015, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution.

Cristina M. Ablaza, 51, of Mount Prospect withdrew the money from the bank account of the 76-year-old victim, a cancer patient for whom Ablaza served as a caretaker, over a period of months.

She abruptly left the job in April 2015, claiming a need to travel abroad to tend to a sick relative. The victim's son called police after noticing eight suspicious cash withdrawals from his mother's bank account. Bank records and surveillance camera footage were used to tie Ablaza, who had no prior criminal record, to the withdrawals.

