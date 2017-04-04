Bike path not ready yet
Opinion: Letters to the editor
On April 2, I tried to take a bike ride on the new bike path from Parkview Avenue to 26th street.
In a recent news article, the bike path was said to be completed, and ready for use. Several politicians were at the opening. Far from the truth.
The first place there was a barricade was at First and Forest Avenue. I needed to walk the bike around the barricade. I rode to First Avenue and 31st. The walk across 31st is not marked for bikes, and the stoplight does not have any warning for right turns to watch out for bikers or pedestrians. After navigating the four lanes I again was confronted with the bike path not being finished for at least 100 yards. At that point I turned around and never made it to 26th street.
Just a heads up.
Tony Maas
Riverside
