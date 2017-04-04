Brookfield road repairs slated for April 10 kickoff

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Work on year two of Brookfield's multiyear, $22 million street improvement program is expected to begin April 10 and continue through mid-September and will address streets whose conditions have been rated among the worst in the village.

About 2.6 miles of residential side streets will be repaired in this year's program. On March 13 the Brookfield Village Board voted to award a $4.54 million construction contract to the lowest of four bidders, J. Nardulli Concrete Inc.

According to Village Engineer Derek Treichel, Nardulli Concrete's bid was 20 percent lower than initial estimates, by about $1.2 million. The contract amount includes related repairs to sewers and drainage structures.

Village Manager Keith Sbiral said the savings likely will allow the village to expand its street program later this year or next year, by which all of the bonds issued in 2015 need to be expended.

"We'll either add some additional work later on in the year, if [Nardulli is] willing to hold prices and the project is going well, or we'll tack that on to next year's project," Sbiral told members of the village board on March 13.

In addition, the village board on March 27 waived competitive bidding and awarded a roughly $308,000 engineering services contract to Edwin Hancock Engineering, the village's longtime engineering firm.

Depending on the condition of streets being repaired this year, residents will experience a range of disruptions that could be aggravating at times, because access to roads and driveways will be limited in some cases for up to a couple of weeks, according to Treichel.

Five sections of streets will be reconstructed completely, meaning they will be dug up entirely and give new stone bases topped by 6 inches of asphalt. Those streets will also be widened by 3 feet and will have new curbs and gutters installed.

Those streets include Sunnyside Avenue, from 31st Street to Monroe Avenue; Vernon Avenue, from Garfield Avenue to Monroe Avenue; Congress Park Avenue, from Raymond Avenue to Eberly Avenue; Arden Avenue, from Washington Avenue to Brookfield Avenue; and Raymond Avenue, from 31st Street to Jackson Avenue.

Work on Arden Avenue won't begin until July 5 or later in order to accommodate the July 4 community celebration in Kiwanis Park.

The streets will be excavated down to the ground and then backfilled with stone to form the base. While stone will be installed immediately after excavation, those streets will be off limits to traffic for between one and two weeks.

"There will be a period when people won't be able to get up and down the street,' Treichel said.

Once the stone base is fully installed, vehicles will be able to use the unpaved street once again, but cars won't be able to get into driveways until the first 4-inch course of asphalt is laid.

Other streets to be repaired this year won't have the same kind of access issues and should be open to vehicles at night, if not throughout the entire day, while workers are present.

One street, Garfield Avenue between Maple Avenue and Grand Boulevard, is scheduled for full curb and gutter replacement along with resurfacing of the roadway.

Streets receiving pavement resurfacing and partial curb and gutter replacement include Forest Avenue, from 29th Street to 30th Street; 29th Street, from Forest Avenue to Prairie Avenue; Sunnyside Avenue, from 27th Street to Bartlett Avenue; Custer Avenue, from Southview Avenue to Ogden Avenue; and Rochester Avenue, from Custer Avenue to Grove Avenue.

One final street being repaired in 2017 is Deyo Avenue, between Shields Avenue and Sahler Avenue. That concrete street will be patched and will also receive full curb and gutter replacement.

Treichel said he was not sure in what order Nardulli would address streets in this year's program but that the village will hand-deliver letters explaining the scope of work as construction nears.

The village will also provide construction updates on its website, www.brookfieldil.gov.

