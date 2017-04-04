Burlington Realty merges operations into Chicago firm

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Burlington Realty in Riverside last month cemented a deal to merge its operations into @properties, the Chicago-based real estate brokerage firm which seeks to expand its reach in the western suburbs.

Judy Jisa, the Riverside real estate broker who purchased Burlington Realty in 1990, emphasized that the real estate business and its agents continue to operate out of the firm's longtime offices at 21 E. Burlington St. and continues to display Burlington Realty branding on its materials alongside the @properties logo.

"As a member of an eighth-generation Riverside family, it is important for me to keep Burlington Realty independent and local," said Jisa in a press release issued by @properties in March. "With @properties we gain the expertise, marketing and technology we need to succeed in a competitive environment while maintaining the small-company feel that has enabled this firm to thrive for 65 years."

Wayne Kouf, vice president of brokerage services for @properties, said that Burlington Realty will operate as a "team" that he'll manage from the @properties office in Oak Park.

Burlington Realty gives @properties a stronger position in the west suburban real estate market, something the firm has been trying to expand in recent years by planting offices in Elmhurst three years ago and in Oak Park less than two years ago.

"We looked at Riverside as a viable market as we continue to expand," Kouf said in a phone interview. "We believe Burlington Realty, with its proximity to places like LaGrange and Western Springs, [has] a significant market there and a good one."

Kouf said that, in addition to its traditionally strong position inside Riverside itself, Burlington Realty agents will expand their reach into other suburbs.

"That's our hope and intent," Kouf said.

While @properties expands its market reach, Burlington Realty agents and brokers will now have access to the company's marketing and technology resources, which Kouf said will help give them a leg up on competitors.

"The advantage to a small, independent brokerage to join a company like @properties is it provides better systems and technology than a small company could ever hope to afford," Kouf said. "[@properties] benefits by an expansion of our market share and presence."

Contact:

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark