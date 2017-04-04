D103 board flips as reform slate beats city hall
Grassroots campaign by challengers humbles Getty-backed slate
By Bob Skolnik
Powered by a small, grassroots group of passionate supporters, the Putting Students First slate of Sharon Anderson, Shannon Johnson and Marge Hubacek wrestled control of Lyons School District 103 from the grip of Lyons Village President Christopher Getty on Tuesday.
Anderson, a 10-year incumbent, Johnson, and Hubacek defeated two incumbents and another Getty-backed candidate to, along with holdover incumbent Joanne Schaeffer, earn a working majority of the school board.
Four Getty-backed candidates had been elected to the school board in 2015 and they promptly took control of the school board, hiring a slew of new administrators and dumped Anderson as board president.
"The people have spoken and been heard," said a jubilant Anderson said Tuesday night. "I'm so excited for the district, I'm so relieved for the district. I can't believe the amount of help that we got from all over, from so many groups of people. It's humbling. I can't even believe the support that we received. It's truly humbling."
With all 16 precincts reporting Anderson, a former board president, led the field with 2,046 votes. Johnson, a second-grade teacher, was in second with 1,903 votes and former longtime district secretary Hubacek finished close behind in third with 1,872 votes. Three seats were at stake in the field of six candidates.
The Getty-backed slate, which called themselves Parents for Student Excellence, trailed behind. Incumbent Katie Broderick, who was elected to a two year term in 2015, led the Getty backed slate in fourth place with 1,427 votes. Newcomer Olivia Quintero was in fifth place, and incumbent Kendra Pierce, who was appointed to the board last year, was brought up the rear.
Anderson said that around 40 to 50 people helped the Putting Students First slate in one way or another. Many leaders of PTAs or other parent organizations supported the slate. They had workers handling out palm cards, small ones unlike the larger laminated palm cards the Getty-backed candidates had, at every precinct in the district.
"There are people who I would like schedule for an hour or two to work and they would work six," said Anderson, who was responsible for scheduling poll workers in the Brookfield portion of the district.
Anderson, Johnson, and Hubacek benefited from parents in the district who were upset about the way things were going under the new regime. The Getty-backed candidates did not appear at the one candidate forum that was held, which hurt them in the eyes of some voters.
"My kids are in the school district and I do not like some of the decisions they're making," said Kristin Thomas of Brookfield after voting for the Anderson, Johnson, and Hubacek at the Brookfield Fire station on Shields Ave. "They didn't come to the meet and greet."
Latest Comments
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...
By Toni Parker
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
On: Tighten up
Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...
By William Ruting
Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM
Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
On: Tighten up
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...
By George Nemecek
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...
By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM
Joanne Schaeffer from Lyons Facebook Verified
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to boot the politicians out of SD103's Board of Ed. Thank you to the RB Landmark for true and honest reporting. The truth hurts but if it is the truth, bring it to light. Our SB will once again become transparent and honest with people, it is time to get the best education for our children. This won't happen in a month or two, the damage has taken a couple of years but we will work hard for the children and tax payers. Thank you, you were fabulous!
Joyce Prelesnik Zuke from Brookfield Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the rest of District 103 residents in Brookfield, Stickney and Forest View were smart enough to vote his hacks off the school board. I know the board will do right by the children and taxpayers now.
William Ruting Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:39 AM
My wife and I want to thank the Landmark for fair and honest coverage of the campaign. Your coverage, along with your endorsement, did much to help these candidates win. We only wish you covered Lyons, as we need such reporting on other issues.
Toni Parker Facebook Verified
Posted: April 4th, 2017 11:02 PM
Thank you Landmark for giving each candidate tthe oopportunity to participate in an endorsement interview and to answer your candidate questionaire. Your coverage of SD 103 is greatly appreciated.