Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
66°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

District 95 voters approve $20 million bond issue

Updated:

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

The days of mobile classroom units appear to be over in Brookfield-LaGrange Park District 95 and a big construction project is on the horizon at Brook Park and S.E. Gross Middle Schools after voters passed a referendum to issue $20 million in construction bonds in the April 4 Consolidated Election.

The bond issue will fall right to the bottom line on the tax bills of homeowners in the district, many of whom are already on the hook for a boost from a successful road improvement bond referendum in Brookfield last year.

But despite the prospect of an additional $250 or more annually for the next couple of decades, with all eight precincts reporting, "yes" voters unofficially carried the day by 241 votes – 1,439 to 1,198.

Scott Encher, the chairman of the citizen committee charged with advocating for the referendum publicly, said some late campaigning against the referendum over the weekend may have had some effect. Fliers appeared on voters' doorsteps emphasizing the cost but also asking voters to send a message to the "village," as if the referendum was a municipal effort.

Encher noted that there were a couple of precincts in the district where the referendum did very poorly, which was a surprise.

"To be honest, in some precincts there were some pretty heavy losses," said Encher, who also ran for a spot on the school board and with one precinct still out, was not sure he'd slipped into the fourth open seat. "We didn't think [the referendum] would be a landslide, but the [large precinct losses] were surprising. They were significant numbers."

Despite those setbacks, however, the referendum was a solid win for the "yes" camp, which emphasized the school district's need for additional space, particularly at Brook Park School, where mobile classroom units had to be installed a couple of years ago to accommodate the enrollment growth.

The $20 million bond issue from the referendum will be combined with another $15 million from the district's coffers to construct a major addition at Brook Park School, which will add a new gymnasium and 18 new classrooms, including room for an all-day kindergarten program.

Plans are to build a new gym at S.E. Gross Middle School and to extensively remodel the auditorium wing of the building to house a new ground-floor "cafetorium," and two floors of classrooms for the school's music program.

"We put a positive message out there and voters showed up to say, 'This is what the community needs.' The district took responsibility to take care of the students and the community," said Encher.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Chris Doris Perry  

Posted: April 5th, 2017 1:33 PM

Let's just hope that District 95 doesn't default on its obligation to repay, otherwise the burden will be put upon the shoulders of the taxpayers. Congratulations on your victory D95 and I hope you are good stewards of what you have received.

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

SCHAUER'S HARDWARE PART-TIME CASHIER

25-30 hours, mostly Afternoons and Evenings. Weekends required. No experience necessary, but looking for positive energy people. Must be outgoing, able to work with customers, deal with money & problem solving. Send resume to...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...

By Toni Parker

Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM

On: Tighten up

Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...

By William Ruting

Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM

On: Inspectors probe D103 asbestos...

Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM

On: Passed out driver ends up on...

I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Tighten up

Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...

By Tyler Jenks

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...

By George Nemecek

Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM

On: Incumbents on the outs for RBHS...

Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...

By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke

Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM

On: D103 board flips as reform slate...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close