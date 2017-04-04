Ernest Schirmer, 84

Ernest E. Schirmer, 84, of Brookfield, died on March 29, 2017. Born on Aug.10, 1932, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later owned his own house painting business.

Mr. Schirmer is survived by his wife, Lila M. Schirmer (nee Samuelson); his children, Virginia Schirmer, Linda (Jenell) Lorman and Clifford (Judith) Schirmer; and his grandchildren, Sarah and Isabella Schirmer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Corrine (August) Kenning.

Services have been held. Interment was at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.

The family appreciates memorials to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 500 E. 31st St., LaGrange Park, 60526.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.