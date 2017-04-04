Incumbents carry the day for LTHS board

By Bob Uphues

Editor

William Cassidy was able to defeat a challenge to his candidacy, but the Willow Springs resident wasn't able to prevail at the polls on April 4 in his bid to win election to the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education.

With 52 of 55 precincts reporting, leading the field in the race for four 4-year terms on the school board were incumbents Molly Murphy and Jessica McLean, both of whom were appointed to the board in 2015.

Also winning re-election was board President Thomas Cushing, who was running third, and Vice President George Dougherty, who was running fourth, 674 votes ahead of Cassidy with three precincts still out.

