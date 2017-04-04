Incumbents on the outs for RBHS board
Jepson falls just short for third and final spot
Updated:
By Bob Skolnik
Voters upset with recent events at Riverside-Brookfield High School have tossed out the two incumbents running for re-election to the District 208 Board of Education.
With all precincts reporting, newcomers Gina Sierra, Ramona Towner and William "Wes" Smithing have been elected to four-year terms on the school board.
"I'm really excited for this opportunity to represent the RB community and for North Riverside to have representation on the board," said Sierra, a current member of the Komarek District 94 school board and a principal at a K-8 school in Norridge. "That was a big reason why I had decided to run so I'm really excited about that."
Sierra led the field by almost 600 votes, piling up 3,244 votes with all 25 precincts reporting. She credited her sister, Maria Kaplan of Brookfield, for being a big help to her in the campaign.
"I definitely wouldn't have won without her help, Sierra said. "She did a lot just to help me out and I really appreciate it."
Towner, a teacher and instructional coach in Berwyn, was running second with 2,645 votes.
"I'm happy to become a member of the team," Towner said. "I can't wait to get started. I'm up for the challenge."
Smithing unofficially finished third, with a slim 69 vote lead over incumbent Edward Jepson for the final spot on the board.
Board Vice President Matt Sinde, who served for four years as board president and was seeking his third term on the school board, was in last place, badly trailing the field with 2,047 votes.
The recent decision of the school board not to rehire social studies teacher Jill Musil appears to have been a major factor in the poor showing of Sinde and Jepson.
Brookfield resident Danielle Sanchez, a 2012 graduate of RBHS, said that not rehiring Musil was a big reason why she did not vote for Jepson and Sinde.
"I don't think they are good leaders on the school board, and they failed to listen to the community, to students, to parents, to others, to other staff at the school," said Sanchez, after voting at SE Gross School on Tuesday. "It's really sad that people who are supposed to be leaders of the school aren't listening to what the community wants. … They don't listen; they get voted out."
Eleanor Byrne of Brookfield also voted against Jepson and Sinde largely because of the decision not to rehire Musil.
"I think what they did to that teacher was very bad," Byrne said. "I figured they needed a different board, had a little better common sense or something."
The decision of the school board to sue the village of Brookfield over the village's initial refusal to allow the school to build a parking lot on school owned land just north of Hollywood School also hurt the incumbents.
"I chose not to vote for the candidates who wanted to sue my village," said Patrick Boyle after voting for Sierra, Towner, and Smithing at Hollywood School.
Jepson said that he was not upset about apparently not winning another term on the school board.
"I'm honored to have served the community for the last four years," Jepson said. "I wish those who were elected, I wish them well and I'm happy to help or assist anyone, any place, any time, in connection with RB community."
Jepson said that people who voted on the Musil or lawsuit issue voted knowing only 10 or 20 percent of the facts.
"I am very happy to remove myself from the public purview, and the voters always get what they deserve," Jepson said.
Sinde could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Reader Comments
16 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and...
By Toni Parker
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
On: Tighten up
Typical - blame others for your own incompetence. ...
By William Ruting
Posted: April 7th, 2017 10:14 AM
Have to wonder what Michelle Anguiano would have to do...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 7th, 2017 9:55 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
On: Tighten up
Great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to...
By Joanne Schaeffer
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:18 AM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING...
By Tyler Jenks
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving...
By George Nemecek
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Lyons may be stuck with Getty and his cronies, but the...
By Joyce Prelesnik Zuke
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:26 PM
Tyler Jenks Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:34 PM
Also the ? in your name Alex makes it seam very fake.
Tyler Jenks Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:31 PM
George Nemecek, dont you remember hollywood district attack on a parking lot? so you agree they shouldn't of said anything with your comment? Just remember this is America not a dictatorship, everyone gets a say.
Tyler Jenks Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:26 PM
SO IS THE SKINKUS AND MANNON GOING TO BE FIRED? SAYING blm IS WRONG AND ALL LIVES MATTER THAT IS POLITICAL! SO CALL FOR THERE FIRE THEN ALEX? DON'T BE HYPOCRITICAL! Alex Schöißer (Facebook Verified) Posted: April 5th, 2017 2:47 PM Ms. Musil and Mr. Gaines, I'm a former student and future educator, and I do not agree with your views. While YOU view the actions as free speech, YOU fail to realize your main job--to teach students curriculum without political bias shown. I've observed teachers who openly bash Trump, and and see more of it on the internet--guess what, their actions went viral and they also got fired. See a pattern here? Keep your political doctrination out of school. If STUDENTS want to share in your political view, fine, but they should be cognizant of the consequences of YOU overstepping the bounderies and dangerously expressing your views when YOU'RE being paid on MY dime and are supposed to teach students social studies. Ms Musil, myself and many others see you as very arrogant and a know-it-all when you openly push your agenda. Knock it off and do your job, or you will likely get fired again in the future.
George Nemecek from Riverside Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 7:01 PM
Beware of education insiders and their cronies serving on school boards. This is exactly what got this school district (and D96) into big trouble 10 ?" 15 years ago and the damage done has been long-term. Taxpayers in D208 have paid a very high price for poor decisions by voters in the past. I see we are heading right back toward the electric fence again. Too bad such a small percentage of the voters decided to show-up too. The taxpayers in this district will pay for their apathy (yet again). We now have a school board beholden to the tiny, but vocal, protest-crowd. They have their playbook and they know it works. The new school board, whether they know it or not, will be working for the protest-crowd, not the community as a whole.
Alex Schöißer Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 4:30 PM
My apologies, this is my birth name, not adopted name. One more note, I won't have to worry about my job and professional career being on blast because I won't make the same mistake you did.
Alex Schöißer Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 4:23 PM
Musil, First off, if you knew me, you would know that this last name was my adopted last name. Let's not play the adult card, that will surely end bad like how you lost your job (by a UNANIMOUS DECISION, btw) Also, you are still ignorant to the fact that you're not supposed to be political in your curriculum of instruction. Your job is to teach students history, not force political views down their throats. Just because someone doesn't voice their concern in class does NOT mean their concerns don't exist at all. I didn't express my political opinion in school because everyone was liberal and unable to listen to a conservative viewpoint. My ideas are trashed and I'm painted as a racist bigot. You need to understand that not all students will be comfortable sharing their views as long as a majority of their classmates think otherwise.
Jill Musil from Brookfield Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 3:06 PM
I respect your opinion, but you, like the other voters, have been fooled by the administration into thinking I was fired for being political. If you had complaints in my class you should have voiced them. I have always encouraged student feedback and input, as many can attest to. My record shows no sign of complaints of political bias. I wish you would have told me you felt that way. And I hope that you mean, by my agenda, that all people deserve basic human rights and freedom from discrimination. Sorry if that was "pushed" on you, but there's a difference between being political and being partisan. Sorry for my "arrogance" that you and others seem to think exists. I am not claiming that indoctrinating students was freedom of speech. This is once again showing your ignorance on this whole situation. Clearly we didn't get to know each other as well as I would have hoped. But just a suggestion, if you want to be an adult and give your opinion (as you are entitled to do), don't hide behind a fake name. I'm done posting on here, I told myself I wouldn't, but there's only so much defamation of character one can take. Take care, all. Hope none of you have your job and business aired in the public court so others can tell you the proper way to respond.
Alex Schöißer Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 2:47 PM
Ms. Musil and Mr. Gaines, I'm a former student and future educator, and I do not agree with your views. While YOU view the actions as free speech, YOU fail to realize your main job--to teach students curriculum without political bias shown. I've observed teachers who openly bash Trump, and and see more of it on the internet--guess what, their actions went viral and they also got fired. See a pattern here? Keep your political doctrination out of school. If STUDENTS want to share in your political view, fine, but they should be cognizant of the consequences of YOU overstepping the bounderies and dangerously expressing your views when YOU'RE being paid on MY dime and are supposed to teach students social studies. Ms Musil, myself and many others see you as very arrogant and a know-it-all when you openly push your agenda. Knock it off and do your job, or you will likely get fired again in the future.
Darby Jane Harper Garbe Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 2:12 PM
If there are any competent adults left at R.B. please find a way to rehire Ms. Musil and repair this debacle.
Diane Zak McClellan Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 2:06 PM
Yes, professionalism should be practiced by all. Impressionable students are watching the actions and words of adults. As a teacher, tax payer and parent of former RBHS students I am appalled at the selfishness and out right threats that I have seen exhibited by adults. Rules do matter and consequences have been handed out accordingly. This voter and taxpayer did not deserve to have one person's issues dominate an election. It clouded the good work of many and proved that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.
John Gaines from Riverside Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 1:54 PM
A Board of Education is in place to make sure all of the voices they serve: the taxpayers, the students and the staff who serve those students are heard. It is clearly evident that if you have a dissenting voice under this administration, they will find a reason to replace or demote you. Yet, in our democratic society, the failure of this Board to provide the checks and balances they are elected for and hired to do ultimately cost them a seat at the table. Evaluate the people you put in place to run the school and do so by getting to know the people who are teaching, mentoring, and coaching your kids. Do that, and maybe our district wouldn't be experiencing the same divide our country has experienced for the last six months! Regardless of whose side you are on, everyone has a right to their opinion and to have their voice heard. It shouldn't cost them their job when they speak from an honest place that promotes the very democratic process our country is built on!
John Gaines from Riverside Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 1:52 PM
Mrs. Marrello, Good luck getting the Board's or the Administration's real side of the story. The problem is this. Whether you go quietly as I did, or you go out with your name plastered all over the news, the actions of this Board showed very little respect for the people of this district. The RB community came out in droves and demanded transparency and what did they get, a 7-0 vote in favor of whatever Team KS wanted and a simple, one sentence explanation. The people spoke because they wanted their voices heard and now we will actually have two educators on a new-look Board that understand how a school and all of its intricate parts work. It's not all about numbers and the bottom line. (Still trying to figure out why bonuses are being paid to admin and parents are still be charged pay to play fees, but that's a topic for another day). I'd love to see how others would react when your excellent record is dragged through the mud, your career is railroaded, and a job you lived for and poured all of your heart and soul into is taken away by two people and then unanimously supported by seven members of the Board that are there to serve all the people, not the voice of one or two. I could be wrong with this next statement, but we had a Board who rarely, if ever, voted against them. That speaks more to a lack of unprofessionalism than anything. You use the word unprofessional, but I call it caring and fighting for yourself and what you believe is right! Why is morale down at school? Why did it come to this? A good administrative staff listens to those they employ and serve, not find a way to replace or silence them when they disagree with something. Aren't we all supposed to collaborate together in the bests interests of our kids? The model we are evaluated on as teachers is supposed to be a collaborative one. Sorry, they aren't using it they way it was intended to be used!
Jill Musil from Brookfield Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 12:32 PM
Ms. Marello, I never contacted media outlets. I responded when asked. I have been transparent since the beginning. I absolutely consent to the admin revealing anything about me. I have nothing to hide. In terms of my post, I simply referenced Mr. Jepson's comments about voters deserving what they get. Seems like professionalism should practiced by all.
Rachel Wandel Marrello from Riverside, Illinois Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 11:39 AM
Ms. Musil, I beg to differ on your statement that the board did not know your side of the story- You very publicly advertised your side of the story and that is the only story anyone knows. I want to hear the Board and the administrative staff's side to the story. Will you consent to such disclosure? Can you also tell me what your potential future employers would think of your defaming of school board members by saying someone "got what they deserve?" A reasonable person just might find this behavior as "unprofessional."
Jill Musil from Brookfield Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 8:08 AM
Mr. Jepson seems to be missing the whole point of why he wasn't reelected. Claiming voters only had 10-20% of the facts on two major community issues is exactly why people did not vote for him or Sinde again. Our community deserves transparency and you did not provide it. Also I'm insulted that you think YOU have all the facts. When did you contact me or anyone besides the administration about your decision? How can you think you had all the information when it's funneled through two administrators and you don't talk to anyone else about it? No, Mr. Jepson, the public got why it wants. YOU and Sinde got what you deserve.
Eileen Jurevis Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 6:47 AM
Congratulations to the good guys,I knew 100 percent of the MS musil story...I am proud of how the community did too!