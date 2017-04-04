Joseph Wynn, 86

Joseph S. Wynn, 86, of Brookfield, died on April 1, 2017.

Born on Dec. 8, 1930, Mr. Wynn served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later worked as an engineer in the manufacturing field.

Mr. Wynn was the husband of Jean F. Wynn (nee Berry); the father of Brian Wynn, Annette Wynn, David (Patricia) Wynn and Diane (Robert) Dehnert; the grandfather of Melissa Wynn, Kevin Wynn, Christopher Wynn, Bernadette Dehnert, Therese Dehnert, Elizabeth Wynn, Peter Dehnert, Regina Dehnert and Katherine Wynn; the brother of Stanley (Elaine) Wywialowski, Mary Mills, Michael (Elizabeth) Wywial, Helen Moller, Frances (Wayne) Kubick, Frank Wywialowski, Josephine Wienckowski, Elizabeth Wywialowski, Louise (Jan) Kovars, JoAnne (Robert) Fladung, Arlene (Christopher) Jaworski, and the late Peter Wywialowski, Paul (Joan) Wywialowski, Clara Wywialowski, Chester (Jill) Wywialowski and Alice Wywialowski; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Thursday, April 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, April 7 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 7 at 10 a.m. at St Louise de Marillac Church in La Grange Park, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.