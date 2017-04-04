Kissane tops field in Brookfield Library trustee race

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Carol Vaughan Kissane, who has served as a Brookfield Public Library trustee for the past 36 years will get a chance to make it an even 40 after leading the way in a four-person race for three four-year terms on the library board.

With all 12 precincts reporting, Kissane unofficially had accumulated 2,380 votes (29.2 percent) to top the field.

Also winning seats on the library board were Jeanne McTeague and incumbent Adam Burghgraef. McTeague, who chaired the Residents Championing Our New Library referendum committee in 2016, finished a strong second with 2,251 votes (22.7 percent).

Burghgreaf was appointed to the board in 2015 after the resignation of Judith Sweet. Burghgraef, who won 1,824 votes previously served on the Library Facilities Committee, which was involved in the planning and public outreach efforts for a proposed new library.

Finishing fourth, out of the running for one of the three open seats, was J. Edgar Mihelic, who won 1,672 votes. Mihelic served as canvassing chairman for Residents Championing Our New Library committee in the run-up to the 2016 referendum, which was not successful.

Michelle Svendsen, another incumbent who was appointed last year, ran unopposed for the lone two-year term up for election on Tuesday night.

